Manama: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the appointment of Ms. Ameera Al Abbasi as the Bank’s Head of Retail Banking. Ms. Ameera Al Abbasi has undertaken several leadership roles since joining KHCB in the year 2008, as she was the Head of Business Banking before being appointed to this position.

Ms. Al Abbasi has extensive experience in the banking sector and the field of retail and corporate banking, which extends for more than 17 years. She holds a number of career and academic qualifications, the most important of which are a BSc in Marketing from the University of Bahrain, Associate Professional Risk Manager “APRM” from the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association “PRMIA” in the USA, and has attended the Islamic Finance Management Development Program at Coventry University in the UK.

On this occasion, members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management congratulated Ms. Al Abbasi, wishing her all the best in her new position, while also praising her prominent role throughout the positions she held over the previous years within the bank’s team. They also emphasised their confidence in her and the role she will play as Head of Retail Banking during the upcoming period towards achieving the Bank’s strategic objectives.

For her part, Ms. Al Abbasi expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the bank’s Board of Directors and the Executive Management for their confidence, stressing that she will work to further enhance the leading position held by KHCB by continuing to develop its retail banking services, especially in relation to the digitisation of branches and continuing to offer additional innovative products and services that will add a new dimension to the banking experience provided to clients.

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

-Ends-