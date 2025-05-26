Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Automobili Lamborghini has announced the appointment of Alessio Soligo as the new Head of Middle East & Africa, following six years in a similar role in South Europe. In his new position, Soligo will oversee sales, marketing, and after-sales operations across all 13 locations of the brand’s MEA dealership network.

Alessio Soligo joins the Middle East & Africa team following his successful tenure as Area Manager in southern Europe, responsible for Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey. With a background in electronic engineering, he joined Lamborghini as a production engineer in 2015. His decade of diverse technical and commercial expertise gained within the company will play a pivotal role in the brand’s further growth across this important region.

Francesco Cresci, Regional Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Automobili Lamborghini, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Alessio Soligo as Head of Lamborghini Middle East and Africa. With a strong technical background, and proven track record of successful management in key European markets, he brings a wealth of automotive experience to the role. We are confident that his background, strategic vision and expertise will help us continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our wide range of customers in the MEA region."

Lamborghini currently operates through 13 dealerships across the Middle East & Africa, catering to a well-established and engaged community of enthusiasts and customers. The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience.