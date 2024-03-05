Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Al Maryah Retail Company (AMRC), operator of leading lifestyle destination The Galleria Al Maryah Island, has announced a leadership transition following five years of dedicated service by David Robinson, who has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Retail sector expert, Mark Ruffley, will join as AMRC’s new CEO as of 01 March 2024.

Mark brings to AMRC a wealth of experience spanning over 25 years in the retail and mixed-use property sector. Throughout his career with leading retail and development groups, he has overseen the development and management of over 280 shopping malls and mixed-use assets in eight countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Mark’s impressive portfolio encompasses the stewardship of more than 10,000 tenants and over five million square metres of rentable space, underscoring his profound impact on the industry.

Mark has held prominent leadership positions over the years, serving as the Managing Director of Mall Advisory Services, GCC, and as the Executive Director of Malls for Nakheel in the UAE. He has also been responsible for the conceptual design, development, leasing, and opening of 22 new malls and mixed-use properties. Additionally, he spearheaded the revitalisation of 55 projects across multiple countries, demonstrating his expertise in strategic management and project execution.

Among his notable achievements was the instrumental role he played in the success of The Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, which was recognised as the ‘World’s Best Mall’ during his tenure at Majid Al Futtaim.

Al Maryah Retail Company welcomes Mark and looks forward to the transformative successes that will unfold under his leadership.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning

fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.