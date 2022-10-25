United Arab Emirates’ largest integrated local dairy company, Al Ain Farms has appointed the masters of momentum, Audience Collective Middle East to handle the marketing strategy to support the launch its new lactose-free dairy range to the UAE market.

The latest partnership further strengthens the marketing agency’s rapidly growing client portfolio with hubs across the globe, which already include Bateel, University of Birmingham Dubai, Nestle, JA Resorts and Hotels, Waitrose, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, and Unilever.

The bespoke team of experts at Audience Collective Middle East will be responsible for driving a fully integrated bilingual marketing campaign to launch the new range, by managing a high-impact social media strategy, developing media approach, sensitive audience research and tailored PR activity to lead brand awareness.

Founded in 1981, Al Ain Farms was the first dairy company in the United Arab Emirates. Since its establishment, the company has become the largest integrated dairy company in the country, running four farms under the brand. It has invested significantly in acquiring state-of-the-art production lines, enabling faster reach to market and greater efficiency to serve fresh products across all regions of the country.

Milana Boskovic, Head of Marketing, at Al Ain Farms commented on the partnership, “As market innovation leaders, we are keen to accelerate consumer awareness of our new lactose-free dairy range to the UAE market. We are impressed with Audience Collective’s energy on communication and understanding of how to deliver momentum with a true, credible meaning.

“The agency understands our ambitious vision and our passion for our locally made innovations; therefore, we are confident to share the message of our finest quality food to the people of our country.”

Dubai based Sales Director at Audience Collective Middle East, Marija Raisi added: “It is an honour and a genuine recognition of the Audience Collective Middle East team’s creative talent to have been selected for Al Ain Farms' new product launch.

“We're incredibly excited to expand our cooperation with Al Ain Farms and with our insight-driven media strategy approach, create unforgettable campaigns that are distinctly unique.”

About Audience Collective Middle East

Audience Collective Middle East is a collective of specialist marketing hubs across the globe supporting clients with their marketing needs.

Audience Collective Middle East combines team talent and technology to create momentum for the world’s biggest brands. Put simply, a one-stop shop for all marketing services.

About Al Ain Farms

Founded in 1981 by the late founding father of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Ain Farms was the first dairy company established in the United Arab Emirates. Since its establishment, the company has become the largest integrated dairy company in the country, running four farms under our brand - the dairy business, the fresh juice business, the camel milk production, and the poultry section, producing fresh chicken and eggs. The company serves close to 16,000 customers with fresh products across all regions in United Arab Emirates.

Al Ain Farms pioneering approach and dedication to quality standards has not gone unnoticed as it is one of only four companies in the region to be awarded ISO 22000 for superior food safety management.

