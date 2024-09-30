ABU DHABI – Nadia Akil, who headed Kuwait-based United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC) during more than a decade of expansion in commercial real estate and facilities management, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s massive new retail, leisure and entertainment destination, effective 1 January 2025.

Prior to her appointment, Akil helped lead the completion of Reem Mall as CEO of UPAC, an Agility subsidiary and co investor in the group that developed the $1.3 billion mega-mall.

“Reem Mall is a must-visit for tourists and residents alike as one of the region’s unique and most exciting family destinations. It offers a wide variety of leisure and entertainment and experiences,” Akil said. “It’s a perfect fit with the growing number of world-class attractions – concerts, cultural events, F1 racing, sports and more – that make the UAE one of the best tourism destinations in the world.”

Reem Mall features more than 400 retail outlets and 80 food and beverage locations. Its 185,000 SQM of gross leasable area includes the region’s first fully integrated omnichannel retail eco-system with digital, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities. It brings together consumer and retail services and ensures a seamless customer experience with a mobile app that offers hands-free shopping, in-mall navigation, smart parking, and more.

Home to the largest Snow Park in the UAE, Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall officially opened its doors in February 2023, and celebrated its formal opening this past May.

The mall was developed by Al Farwaniya Property Developments (AFPD), a partnership between Agility Global, UPAC and National Real Estate Company (NREC).

At UPAC, Akil oversaw management of the company’s various government concessions at Kuwait International Airport, and most recently lead its expansion into the entertainment and leisure sector, having been recently awarded a 17-year contract by the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) to manage and operate the Al Messilah Beach, a 70,000+ SQM beachfront multi-use facility, set to become the new and upcoming ‘must visit’ family destination in Kuwait.

Before her appointment as UPAC chief executive in 2012, Akil served in a variety of roles at Agility over a duration of 6 years. Prior to joining Agility, she worked for Citigroup in London. In 2024, Forbes Middle East named her one of the 100 most powerful businesswomen in the region.

Hamad Mallallah, currently UPAC VP of Operations, will succeed Akil as UPAC CEO, effective from 1 January 2025.

About Reem Mall

Reem Mall, located in Abu Dhabi, is a $1.3 billion development that is the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment. The mall spans over 185,000 SQM of Gross Leasable Area, making it one of the largest malls in the region. With more than 400 stores, including 80 F&B units and 6,400 parking spaces, it caters to visitors from all over the UAE and beyond. Reem Mall has a wide range of anchor stores, including Carrefour, Homecentre (largest in the UAE), Zara, VOX Cinemas with private rooms, Snow Abu Dhabi, the largest snow park in the country, and Centrepoint. It also features unique retail concepts, such as the world’s only Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Eataly, Sephora, the UAE’s only Fratelli Damianti Parfum stores, and Fit & Glam, exclusive to Abu Dhabi.

About UPAC

Established in 2000, publicly listed on Boursa Kuwait, and headquartered in Kuwait, UPAC is a leading commercial real estate and facilities management company with a specialization in Build Operate Transfer (BOT) initiatives. Its services cover project management and consultancy, real estate development as well as property and facilities management. UPAC manages over 24,000 sqm of commercial space at the Kuwait International Airport (Terminal 1), Sheikh Saad Terminal. UPAC is part of the Kuwaiti-led consortium developing Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall, a $1.3 billion project spread over 270,000 sqm. For more information, please visit the website: www.upac.com.kw

About Agility Global

Agility Global is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s third-largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 70+ countries, with a workforce of 50,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information about Agility Global, visit www.agilityglobal.com

About NREC

Established in 1973 and listed in Boursa Kuwait, National Real Estate Company (NREC) is a real estate investment, development and property manager based in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company’s portfolio comprises a mix of retail, commercial and residential properties in the region.

