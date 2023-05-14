RIYADH – Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya is proud to welcome its new General Manager, Hyatt veteran Kifah Bin Hussein. With over 23 years of extensive knowledge and experience in hospitality, Kifah looks forward to bringing a new vision, new strategies and the power of empathy to his new role at the property. Kifah will be tasked with maximizing the revenue of the 257 guestrooms including 39 suites, managing all aspects of full service, specialty F&B outlets, and the male and female spas, at the most bustling location in the heart of Riyadh, in line with Hyatt’s purpose of caring for people so they can be their best.

Kifah began his professional career in 1998 in F&B at Grand Hyatt Amman, Jordan. His career accelerated as he gained experience in different countries; he moved to Grand Hyatt Dubai (2003), Hyatt Regency Warsaw (2007), and then to Hyatt Regency Dubai (2008) where he was responsible for the property's Food and Beverage operations (11 restaurants, lounges, and indoor and outdoor banqueting). For his next adventurous challenge, he made a move back to Grand Hyatt Dubai (2010) to oversee the operations and management of the city’s most iconic meeting spaces, 14 restaurants, cafes and lounges, managing revenues contributing to about USD 45 million and leading a multicultural and multi-lingual team of 260 colleagues. He was promoted to Hotel Manager in 2013, and continued to climb the corporate ladder when he joined Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel and Residences (2015), Andaz Dubai The Palm – a Concept by Hyatt (2016 – pre-opening) and Hyatt Regency Makkah (2020) as the property’s General Manager, before joining Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya.

Kifah Bin Hussein’s move to Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya brings innovative hotel offerings and F&B ideas to Riyadhis, just in time for the country’s fourth, and by far the most exciting, Riyadh Season 2023. “The fast-paced economic and social transformation and growth in Saudi Arabia is evident in Riyadh; a buzzing city that is becoming multicultural and open to global tourism. This opportunity gives me great satisfaction to be part of the current transformation,” said Kifah, “KSA is rooted in hospitality and limitless generosity, with great potential to lead global tourism growth,” said Kifah.