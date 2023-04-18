Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced the appointment of Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Al Nuaimi will continue to deliver on the ADX strategy and aspirations to transform the exchange to become the regional market of choice for investors.

Mr. Al Nuaimi brings over 20 years of financial services experience. At ADX Mr. Al Nuami played an instrumental role in the development of ADX’s trading platform, helping to establish the first application of Blockchain technology in the UAE's financial sector. Mr. Al Nuami sits on the Advisory Board at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), College of Business and Economics, and is on the Board of Trustees at the Professional Training & Examinations Centre at the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Prior to being the COO of ADX, Mr. Al Nuami held several roles in the investment banking industry and his efforts contributed to the development of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO, ADX, said: “Abu Dhabi’s capital markets have witnessed significant growth over the past several years. I am honored to have been entrusted to further cement ADX’s position amongst market leaders by delivering on its growth targets and value creation plans.”

Al Nuami will seek to accelerate ADX’s range of products and services to maintain its competitiveness with a focus of harnessing the power of digital technology to increase access to investment opportunities, widening its investor base and enhancing market liquidity.

In 2022, foreign investment on ADX increased by 54% year-on-year to a record AED 24 billion, while the number of new institutional investors registered on the exchange grew by 12%, a further demonstration of the confidence in the Emirate’s capital markets and the international appetite to gain exposure to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant economy through ADX.

ADX extends its appreciation to Saeed Al Dhaheri, for the role he played in helping shape Abu Dhabi’s capital market position in the region.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

