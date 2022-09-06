Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADSS, the Abu Dhabi and London-based financial services firm, has appointed Mark Hudson to the position of Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) as the firm expands its operations internationally to boost revenues through innovative trading products and services. As well as his role as Group CHRO, Mr Hudson will also join ADSS’ executive committee, where he will support the company’s growth strategy.

Mr Hudson brings nearly 30 years of experience in human resources management. He comes to ADSS from First Abu Dhabi Bank, where he was Senior Vice President & Head of HR for the bank’s Investment Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking & International divisions. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer, Wholesale Human Resources and Head of Human Resources for Nomura International in the UK and Vice President for Human Resources at BP Plc’s Integrated Supply & Trading division. Earlier in his career, Mr Hudson held compensation and benefits positions at Bank of America and Barclays Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Hull and a BA in Modern and Medieval History form the University of London.

Mark Hudson, ADSS’ Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “I am very excited to be joining ADSS at a crucial junction for the firm as its transformational growth strategy is rolled out. Attracting and retaining the right talent will be an essential part of the company’s aim to increase its client base and international reach. I look forward to leveraging my experience in financial services in the UAE and internationally to ensure that enhancing our human capital helps us to provide our clients with best-in-class products and services.”

Commenting on Mr Hudson’s appointment, Mahmood Al Mahmood, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ADSS, said: “Mark’s expertise in all aspects of human resources and his strong track record with international investment banks makes him uniquely positioned to support our ambitious strategy to become one of the world’s leading securities brokerages. Our people are our most important asset and ensuring that we have the right people for the right roles will be critical for our growth trajectory. I very much look forward to working closely with Mark to enhance the reputation of ADSS as one of the most attractive places to work in the financial services industry.”

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet such this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

