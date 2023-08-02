Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADSS, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international securities brokerage, has appointed Mahmoud Alkudsi as Senior Market Analyst, supporting the company’s ambitious growth strategy as it continues to expand its client base across the Middle East.

A financial markets strategist with nearly 15 years of experience, Mahmoud has a keen interest in how important events shape markets. With extensive expertise in publishing market commentary and educational materials for all levels of traders, he combines expert knowledge of technical & fundamental analysis principles with acute insights into how market prices are affected by external factors.

Before joining ADSS, Mahmoud worked as a Head of Market Research and Senior Market Analyst at ThinkMarkets, Century Financial and IG. He is also a regular contributor to trading programmes and events on leading broadcast networks, including CNBC Arabia, SkyNews Arabia, France 24, Asharq Bloomberg and Al-Arabiya.

Mahmoud holds an MBA from Cardiff Metropolitan University and is fluent in Arabic, English and Spanish.

Commenting on his appointment at ADSS, Mahmoud Alkudsi said: “I am delighted to be joining the ADSS team at this exciting time. The firm has a clear strategy for future growth, leveraging its expertise in digital technologies. I look forward to helping our clients make informed investment decisions through actionable market analysis.”

Theo Papathanasiou, Chief Client Officer, ADSS, said: “Mahmoud has a solid track record of success at some of the biggest companies in the brokerage industry locally and internationally. His expertise in providing market insight will enable our clients to making better investment and trading decisions and will help us execute our growth strategy and increase our share of the retail and institutional market. We look forward to utilising Mahmoud’s skillset and ability to deliver content in both Arabic and English to capitalise on the growing opportunities in our target markets.”

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology enables clients access to liquidity and instruments, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE.

