New York, United States: Admiral America Energy Inc is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Bernthaler to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Frank will be based in the UAE and lead all aspects of Admiral Energy’s operations, manufacturing and global expansion management, including leveraging his unique talent for the launch of new Admiral Energy offices around the world.

Frank will spearhead Admiral America’s plans to rollout electric mobility and EV charging solutions across Middle East, Africa, CIS and India, while also overseeing the new product and manufacturing verticals. He will also serve as strategic advisor on distribution and consulting, extending his decades of global automotive expertise to Admiral’s global leadership team.

Frank brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, product development and launch, infrastructure and process development, as well as operations management. Frank’s career stretches across Mexico, Germany, USA, Austria and most recently the UAE to give him invaluable work experience and intercultural understanding.

The Board of Directors of Admiral America Energy Inc said, “We are pleased to welcome Frank onboard to lead the inspired Admiral America Energy team. His wealth of experience will prove pivotal as we introduce new products globally.”

Admiral Energy provides EV transportation, charging and energy storage solutions for industries and consumers. The company is committed to fostering the growing environmental reforms around the world to propagate the benefits of clean-energy sources.

Commenting on his appointment to COO, Frank Bernthaler said: “I am thrilled and excited to join Admiral America Energy, a progressive, forward-looking company whose innovation is now focused on sustainability and the delivery of solutions relating to e-mobility, charging and energy storage solutions – all of which are the sunrise industries with a promising future.

“We are envisioning a new journey with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) providing a range of clean energy solutions for commercial transportation. I look forward to playing a vital role in bringing this groundbreaking technology to market.”

-Ends-

Admiral America Energy Inc.

Admiral’s foray into Electrical Appliances commenced in 1934 receiving “Excellence” award from U.S. government for its production efforts during WWII. Today AAE focuses on providing multiple clean energy solutions in electric, hydrogen fuel cell & methanol for a comprehensive ecosystem in next generation commercial transportation.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Rina Latash

rina@admiral.energy