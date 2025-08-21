Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports the operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports, announces the appointment of Carsten Nørland as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With an extensive global track record in driving commercial strategy, revenue diversification, and customer-centric growth, Carsten will oversee the full spectrum of the company’s commercial operations including route development, retail, duty-free, F&B, property management, and commercial partnerships.

Carsten brings a wealth of experience in leading transformation and commercial performance across aviation, infrastructure, and FMCG sectors. As the former CEO of Scandlines, he led a company-wide transformation that delivered record-breaking freight and leisure traffic, significant financial gains, and long-term strategic repositioning.

His previous roles include SVP International and Managing Director Nordic & Central Europe at Royal Unibrew, and Vice President, Market & Sales at Copenhagen Airport. In his new role at Abu Dhabi Airports, Carsten will lead the development and execution of an integrated commercial strategy — spanning aeronautical revenue growth through airline partnerships and network expansion, as well as non-aeronautical revenue streams including commercial concessions, digital platforms, real estate, and passenger services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carsten Nørland to the Abu Dhabi Airports leadership team,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. “His exceptional track record in transforming commercial operations and delivering sustainable growth aligns with our strategic goals as we continue to elevate our passenger experience and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub.”

Carsten joins at a time of significant momentum, following the successful launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport. His leadership will accelerate the development of commercial initiatives that enhance passenger value, strengthen stakeholder partnerships, and unlock new revenue streams, reinforcing Abu Dhabi Airports’ role as a catalyst for aviation, tourism, and economic growth.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels:

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae



Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae

Media@adairports.ae

+971 567171769