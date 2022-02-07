Exceptional, personalised customer service, bringing the Atelier’s experience closer to its clients in this fine region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Italian luxury hypercar manufacturer, Pagani Automobili has appointed Al Habtoor Motors as its official distributor in the United Arab Emirates. Al Habtoor Motors, one of the leading automobile distributors in the UAE boasting a stable of high-end car brands operated under the Prestige Division, will be looking after Pagani’s entire sales and after sales operations across the Emirates.

Pagani Automobili is today one of the world’s most exclusive hypercars brands, headquartered in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena, Italy. Founded in 1998 by Horacio Pagani, the company philosophy takes inspiration from a concept expressed by the great Leonardo da Vinci: “Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand.” The company is renowned for combining the highest technological and aesthetic standards, unique craftmanship and best-in-class technology expertise.

The very first Pagani model, the Zonda, was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1999. A futuristic and revolutionary car in some respect. So much so, the term "hypercar" was invented to describe it. Becoming one of the most celebrated cars of the last 20 years, the Zondas are today considered collector's items that have increased in value, reaching even ten times higher than their original price.

2011 is the year of the presentation of the Pagani Huayra, which stood out as the world’s first car to feature active aerodynamics and to be built with the latest generation composite materials, such as carbon fibre and carbo-titanium: results of Pagani Automobili's technical know-how, acquired in over 30 years of research and development. A hypercar that represents the perfect blend of scientific and artistic research that draws inspiration from the philosophy of Leonardo da Vinci, yet another instant classic whose value continues to rise over time.

Both the Zonda and the Huayra showcase the highest standards of craftsmanship and all-Italian know-how, ​​and they have been the protagonists of numerous track records on some of the most challenging racetracks in the world.

The year 2022 will see the completion of the production of Pagani's latest model, the racetrack-only Huayra R, whose 30 examples have all been sold within weeks of its presentation. In the third quarter of 2022 Pagani will present the highly anticipated third model after the Zonda and the Huayra, the C10 project, whose production will start immediately after its presentation with first deliveries coming in 2023.

As the exclusive UAE dealer for Pagani, Al Habtoor is offering bespoke services for existing and new customers of the luxury hypercar brand. The traditional showroom experience is enhanced by a far more personal service, with experienced brand representatives available to visit customers anywhere in the Emirates in person. Via the use of the latest state-of-the-art digital configuration tools, the representatives can help to create the car of the customer’s dreams. And once purchased, they can be assured of the highest standards of aftersales service courtesy of Al Habtoor Motors’ market-leading aftersales facilities.

Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer – Pagani Automobili SpA: "We're really excited to expand our presence in such an exciting territory, strengthening our commitment to our customers here and to new customers to come, and have the opportunity to offer them a unique, increasingly personalized experience. To be able to do this with a trusted and experienced partner like Al Habtoor Motors, with whom we share values and passion for what we do, is definitely an honor and a great way to start this exciting challenge”.

Sultan Al Habtoor, President of Al Habtoor Motors, commented: “The UAE is well-known as being home to many passionate and knowledgeable supercar and hypercar enthusiasts. With its products, Pagani has a line-up of cars to perfectly satisfy the very specific desires of these refined customers. With many years of experience operating in the luxury car market, we are extremely excited to now be partnering with Pagani and look forward to sharing their values in the exciting future that this brand has in the country.”

“Pagani is an ultra-luxury hypercar brand that will resonate not only with the discerning clientele we have in the UAE, but also with the portfolio of luxury brands we manage under the Prestige Division of Al Habtoor Motors. The brand success story is inspiring and we are excited to become part of the Pagani journey and its legacy in our market”, added Joseph Tayar, General Manager Prestige Division.

