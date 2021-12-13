Kuwait, Kuwait City : Ooredoo Telecom, the first to launch innovated digital services in Kuwait, won three prestigious awards at Advertising Creativity Award 2021 – the ninth edition held by the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum, in the “Best National TVC”, “Public Relations Stars” and “Brand Excellence” categories.

The annual forum took place on Sunday, 13 December 2021 at the Sheraton Kuwait, under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Abd Al-Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affair, Muneera Al-Huwaidi, Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, the Arab League, and Madhi Al-Khamis, general secretary of the Arab Media forum. In addition to the presence of a number of dignitaries, a group of media representatives, artists and creators in the field of media and advertising in Kuwait, the Arab Gulf and the Arab world, and a number of social media influencers and celebrities.

The forum was attended by Mijbil Alayoub - Senior Director, Corporate Communications; Nazem Al-Ghabra - Manager, Corporate Communications; Abdullah Grace, Gannas Ali Al-Fajji and Yasser Mohammad – Social Media Executives, Ooredoo Kuwait.

The "Best National Day TVC" recognition underlies the high creativity level of the national song launched by Ooredoo as a commemorative gift to Kuwait and its people in celebration of the country’s national days.

Further, the "Public Relations Stars" and "Brand Excellence" recognition was a reflection of Ooredoo Kuwait's successful strategy aimed at providing distinguished products and services that meet the changing needs and demands of customers and satisfy their different tastes through innovative advertising campaigns and exceptional offers.

Chosen by an expert panel following a rigorous process of evaluation, the winners of the Arab Media Forum 2021 – the ninth edition, were chosen from a shortlist of nominees. The annual event aims to celebrate and recognize creative work and recognize business achievements at the level of companies and individuals.

Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Ooredoo’s founding vision was “enriching people's digital lives” and until today we continue to sustain this commitment by creating innovative products and services. The awards further honors Ooredoo’s proven-track in delivering consistent value for its customers, and commitment in achieving consistently high performance in the telecommunications sector in the State of Kuwait.”

"Ooredoo has been feted for its pioneering role in creating a value for the community, we do so by sinking below the surface and create our own road map that allows us to achieve excellence. We are beyond happy to won these prestigious awards which ignite us further to intensify our efforts and focus to remain oriented towards achieving long-term value for all customers and society members” Alayoub added.

The Arab Media Forum awards ceremony is considered as one of the renowned events that take place in the region, which brings together representatives from the different industries in one place to celebrate their tremendous revolutionary efforts in innovation and creativity.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

