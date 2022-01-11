Dubai: A new book is about to be published about His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which has been written by Raed Barqawi, one of the most respected journalists in the region and Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper. Titled Dare to Dream: How Mohammed bin Rashid Made His Dream of Dubai Come True, the book explores how, under the visionary leadership of His Highness, Dubai has become a leading global hub for talent and a place where the Arab youth can find the resources and opportunities to fulfil their dreams.

Written in Arabic, the book will be published later this month by Motivate Media, with an English edition expected to follow shortly.

Raed Barqawi, who will generously donate royalties from the book to Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, said, “I have endeavoured to highlight the vision that has enabled Dubai to become one of the most alluring cities in the world. In Dare to Dream, I look into how HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid succeeded in enabling dreams in a region that had stopped dreaming. The book also tries to explore – among other significant topics – the qualities that Dubai and the UAE possess that empower them to dream at a time when many have stopped; and what the future holds for this country?”

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, commented: “We are delighted to be publishing this fascinating new book about His Highness. Raed is one of the most distinguished voices in journalism and has been a trusted commentator on regional affairs over the past many decades. His book talks about the wisdom and foresight of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and traces the impressive development of the UAE. The book further explores His Highness’s leadership and forward-looking initiatives that have helped inspire and empower the youth. This will be a fascinating read for anyone who has marvelled at the incredible growth story of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.”

About the Author

Raed Barqawi is the long-serving Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej, the daily respect Arabic broadsheet that was the first daily newspaper to be published in the UAE. Al Khaleej has become one of the most popular daily newspapers in the UAE and GCC country.

About Motivate Media Group

Established in 1979, Motivate Media Group has a staff of around 200 experienced professionals based out of their Dubai Media City headquarters and with offices in Abu Dhabi and London. Motivate’s wider publishing expertise includes award-winning print and digital titles such as What’s On, Emirates Woman and Gulf Business. As well as books and magazines, Motivate also produces content across other platforms such as video, digital media, cinema and events, including the Dubai Lynx Festival of Creativity. More about Motivate Media Group can be found online at motivatemedia.com/.

