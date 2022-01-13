Najla Al-Sager: The Academy is one of the initiatives we are proud of, aiming to qualify professional national banking leaders

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Academy celebrated the graduation of the 25th batch, the 2nd in 2021, of newly hired employees who successfully met admission criteria for this intensive course, specially designed for fresh Kuwaiti university graduates.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources and Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, subject to all precautionary measures taken by the bank against coronavirus.

The Academy’s training program, which lasted for four months, hosted 13 participants and covered various areas of the banking business, such as banking principles, risk management, financial accounting, marketing, negotiation, consumer and commercial lending, as well as training on creativity, innovation and design thinking. Various blended learning interventions occurred through in person and virtual courses. Furthermore, their development continues through eLearning after the academy ends.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK Academy is one of the initiatives we are proud of, aiming to qualify professional national banking leaders.”

NBK pays great attention to enhancing the skills of its employees, harnessing all its capabilities to contribute to their career development by providing training and development programs in cooperation with the most prestigious educational institutions, she added.

Al-Sager emphasized that NBK’s strategy to develop its human cadres is placed at the heart of its strategic plans, due to its belief that an efficient work team guarantees the provision of high- quality banking services of all kinds, and across the different markets, the bank operates in.

Launched 13 years ago, NBK Academy embodies the bank’s strategy to recruit fresh graduate national talents as well as develop and qualify them to work in the banking sector.

It is worth mentioning that the program content is regularly enhanced to keep pace with the latest international researches and studies related to the banking sector and administrative sciences.

The Academy reflects NBK’s vision to support sustainable human capital development as one of its top strategic priorities and a shared responsibility between the various governmental institutions and the private sector.

NBK Academy was launched in 2008 with a view to pave the way for fresh Kuwaiti graduates to join the banking services sector. The Academy provides graduates with the best training programs developed in cooperation with leading international institutions and universities to meet the demands of the labor market.

