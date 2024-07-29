Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, the authorized general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, continues to enhance and elevate its after-sales services to the highest standards, in line with Mercedes-Benz's global standards. The company provides its customers with the latest maintenance services for all models of the brand.

At the newly opened express service center at Al Sadd, Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles welcomes customers seeking maintenance and quick service for all Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The aim is to elevate the customer service journey and automotive maintenance to meet the highest international standards.

Gary Pike, Executive Director of Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, stated: " We are delighted to welcome our valued Customers to visit the new express service center at Al Sadd Club, which boasts cutting-edge technology and is committed to providing great service for all Mercedes-Benz automobiles. Our dedication to excellence and quality are core values to build our customer relationships based on trust and leadership.

“Consumers can visit the new service center at Al Sadd Sports Club to have their cars serviced in our cutting-edge facilities and leveraging the expertise of Mercedes' highly skilled and certified technicians, ensuring top-tier maintenance and repair services according to the highest standards of the leading brand”.

The new facilities at the Mercedes-Benz Express Service Center in Al Sadd located within the Al Sadd Sports Club facilities in one of the most prestigious locations. It features a new direct entrance from the main road, along with modern and advanced services, adhering to the highest technical and professional standards. It includes state-of-the-art lanes for receiving and inspecting vehicles and determining the necessary maintenance details using the latest electronic equipment and tools. The facility also has an electric charging station and a special receiving area for Mercedes-Benz electric cars.

The new express service center also adopts enhanced customer service office processes such as appointment scheduling and reminders via various channels such as online platforms, telephone, and SMS. Additionally, contacting customers in case of no-shows and rescheduling their appointments is implemented. In line with their commitment to customer satisfaction, customers receive personalized follow-ups to ensure satisfaction and to gather valuable feedback.

Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles and Mercedes-Benz provide maintenance services at three centers: the main service center in the industrial area, and the express service centers in Al Gharrafa and Al Sadd. These centers are equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities and gear, and a team of specialized experts who undergo continuous training to keep up with the latest innovations in the world of maintenance and service. For booking and appointment, customers can call 800-Benz (2369) from 8 AM until 5 PM every day except Friday.

Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles has solidified its success through enduring customer relationships and a diverse range of high-quality products. As a prominent brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles is synonymous with a rich history of premium service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles is the exclusive distributor in Qatar for three esteemed and iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.