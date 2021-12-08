Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi based sovereign investor, announced its investment in Medallia, the market leader in customer and employee experience management software, alongside Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

The minority co-investment was conducted in connection with Thoma Bravo’s recent take private of the San Francisco-based enterprise software company. Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its acquisition of Medallia on October 29, in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion.

Medallia was founded in 2001 and is a provider of experience management software to customers in various sectors, including financial services, technology, hospitality, auto, and retail. Medallia captures experience data from customers and employees across multiple channels, which are then analyzed through the company’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology to derive predictive insights to drive business actions and outcomes.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives, and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20-plus years, the firm has acquired more than 325 software and technology companies representing over $100 billion of value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco.

For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

