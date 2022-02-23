Dubai, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade yesterday inaugurated the brand new, innovative Medcare Medical Centre located in City Centre Mirdif.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Shanila Laiju, Medcare Group CEO; as well as members of the leadership team of the Aster DM Healthcare, Medcare Group, Aster Pharmacy Group and Majid Al Futtaim Group.

H.E. Dr Al Zeyoudi toured the centre’s departments and wings, which span more than 24,000square feet, and was given an overview of the facility’s specific focus on health and wellness geared towards both the community and international tourists. The centre houses three distinct departments under one roof: a paediatric unit, a multi-speciality care unit, and a unit dedicated to the new concept of aesthetics, in which a whole wing offers dermatology and wellness services in order to provide a patient-centric, upscale and relaxing environment conducive to healing and wellbeing.

H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “It is our responsibility to continue to strive to make UAE the preferred global destination for medical treatment. It is extremely welcome that the Medcare Group is fully aligned with these aspirations and making such an important contribution to the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure. Centers such as this not only provide world-class medical services and facilities to our residents and citizens, but also ensure that the UAE remains a hub for medical tourism.”

With the opening of this premium facility in City Centre Mirdif, Medcare now operates four hospitals and 17 medical centres across Dubai, while its expansion plans aim to open 40 medical centres by the end of 2025. This growth reiterates the group’s commitment to better serving the communities of Dubai by giving them access to high-standard medical services, practices and treatments within an artful architectural healthcare environment that brings positive effects on patient health outcomes.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster DM Healthcare through its brands Medcare and Aster is committed to growing strategically within the UAE to offer world-class facilities, services and treatments to those in need of healthcare assistance and located conveniently within their communities. We continue to work with the UAE healthcare sector to incorporate its goals into our own in order to achieve one common objective: to make the UAE a country that provides one of the best medical services in the world. Moving into the communities of Dubai was a natural expansion for us and we look forward to helping these communities, and future communities, with their health needs at a more personalized level.”

The inauguration ceremony also saw the opening of the latest Aster Pharmacy at City Centre Mirdif. As the Aster Pharmacy Group is ushering in a new era focused on wellness for their customers in the UAE, the pharmacy has been designed to be a one-stop wellness destination and has dedicated areas offering a wide range of Dermo-cosmeceuticals and Nutrition solutions, including alternate medicine. The concept store also showcases a digital customer experience, bringing forth personalization and speed in delivering products and services for customers through the 1AsterApp, which is launching soon. The group is working to further scale the concept with the addition of 25 to 30 stores in 2022.

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres also opened a world-class medical centre in the community of Town Square Dubai in January 2022. The facility encompasses 4,122 sq ft of bright, airy space, offering a variety of family-focused practices including Family Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Orthopaedics, Physiotherapy, Dental and Dermatology. These specialties will help to ensure that those living in Town Square Dubai and surrounding communities such as Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, Mudon and Mira will have access to world-class services just a short walk or swift drive from their homes.

Medcare Medical Centre and Aster Pharmacy are located on the First Floor of City Centre Mirdif at the North Entrance A.

For more information, please visit www.medcare.ae.

-Ends-

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopedics and Spine Hospital (MOSH), and 16 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offer premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, guideline-based treatment to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

About Aster Pharmacy:

Established in 1989, Aster Pharmacy is part of Aster DM Healthcare. With a retail footprint of over 200 stores in the UAE, Aster Pharmacy is the friendly neighborhood pharmacy, providing prescription requirements to customers as well as an extensive range of popular European and American brands in health and wellness brands including Country Life, Nature’s Answer, Evoluderm, Rossmax, Thuasne to name a few. In the last 5 years, the organization has made constant improvements in various departments to deserve the prestigious DQA & DSES Award in 2020 and is also a two-time winner of the SKEA Awards.

