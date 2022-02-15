Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced today the renewal of its collaboration with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, as a “Humanitarian Partner”, and the extension of its support to the organization’s activities in relation to education, healthcare and underprivileged families. The collaboration compliments Markaz’s efforts towards community service, building human capacity by collaborating with longstanding credible and active NGOs, and stems from its keenness to contribute to the positive impact made by such organizations towards targeted segments of society.

The renewal of this humanitarian partnership is a result of the joint journey that both Markaz and KRCS embarked on many years ago together, brought on by the realization that both organizations share the same vision and values, in terms of developing communities, instilling the spirit of volunteerism and empowering the less fortunate inside and outside of Kuwait. Moreover; Markaz’s efforts fall in line with its CSR strategy that is built around three main pillars: building human capacity, aligning the business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment.

Commenting on this humanitarian partnership, Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz said: “We take great pride in our partnership with KRCS, as one of the active NGO’s that plays a vital role in establishing and developing humanitarian and voluntary work inside and outside of Kuwait, in addition to offering support to segments in dire need, specifically in relation to healthcare services, education and supporting underprivileged families. We are also proud to have contributed to the success of the organization’s various campaigns across different fields, such as the provision of basic education as part of a campaign that was launched in 2015, whereby Markaz took on the responsibility to cover part of the tuition fees for 18,000 students up until 2021. It also covered the tuition fees for 100 university students, and offered full higher education scholarships to financially underprivileged students. In terms of healthcare, Markaz supported KRCS’s contribution to low-income families by covering the cost of expensive medication and medical supplies. In addition, the organization worked towards providing underprivileged families with electrical appliances and food parcels, empowering women and youth of needy families, supporting people with special needs, and other lifechanging charitable programs.”

“Markaz is keen to continue supporting KRCS’s mission, stemming from its belief in the role played by the private sector in supporting organizations that work towards developing segments of society in need. We are continuously looking forward to collaborating and partnering with significant charitable institutions that have a solid voice and positive impact on various humanitarian and social causes that will change the future for generations to come.” Al-Nusif added.

From his end, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, said: “Markaz is one of our key supporters whose contributions have boosted many of the organization’s activities and overall role in society. This in turn reflects the positivity and generosity of Kuwait and its people.”

Al Sayer expressed his appreciation for Markaz’s humanitarian contributions, and strongly believes that it stands as the ideal example for the private sector as a whole. “I would like to thank Markaz for its unwavering support, especially in key areas of education, healthcare and helping underprivileged families, and we look forward to further fruitful collaborations in the near and far future.”

Al-Sayer highlighted that the humanitarian responsibility is mounting and requires amplified efforts in order to be able to offer relief to those affected by the existing crises in the region and the world at large. He also stressed on the fact that KRCS in its capacity as a humanitarian organization is committed to fortifying relations with the Kuwaiti civil society and the private sector as well, to formulate humanitarian partnerships in an effort to alleviate the suffering of victims and those effected, with a special attention to children.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.053 billion as of 30 September 2021 (USD 3.49 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

