The partnership will see Emirates Palace become the Club’s Official Luxury Hotel Partner

Manchester City has today announced a new partnership with Emirates Palace, a luxury hotel based in Abu Dhabi. The partnership will see Emirates Palace become the Club’s Official Luxury Hotel Partner.

Situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace is the epitome of luxury in the UAE capital, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest and boasting world-class facilities including high quality pitch sites. The hotel has previously been used by Manchester City’s first team as a base during warm weather training visits to the country.

In addition, City Football Schools based in Abu Dhabi currently use the pitch facilities at the hotel to host educational and community sessions with children in the region.

The new partnership will see the Emirates Palace brand featured across a number of Club assets including the Etihad Stadium, training ground and training kit. In addition, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola will feature in collaborative content captured during a previous visit to Emirates Palace.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: “Emirates Palace has provided Manchester City and its first-team players with access to first-class accommodation and training facilities on a number of occasions and it’s fantastic that we’re able to build on this existing relationship and welcome the hotel as an Official Partner today. We look forward to working with the team to bring the partnership to life.”

Michael Koth, General Manager & Area Vice President Operations Middle East, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi said, “The partnership with Manchester City reinforces Emirates Palace’s position as the ultimate destination for sports, leisure and recreational facilities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. With our FIFA-approved football pitch and other award-winning facilities, we are excited to be the training ground for the English Premier League Club and to host educational and training sessions for sports enthusiasts and children and of the region.”

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

About Emirates Palace

Located on a pristine private beach, Emirates Palace is the epitome of luxury in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest. Each of the resort’s 394 rooms and suites is furnished to the highest levels of comfort, has stunning views and offers 24-hour butler service. Eight dining venues serve a variety of cuisines created by world renowned chefs and the resort boasts lush gardens, a lavish 1,500-sqm spa, two temperature controlled swimming pools, a kids’ club and a private marina. With many of Abu Dhabi’s main attractions within a short distance, including superb shopping destinations and impressive cultural and heritage sites, Emirates Palace provides guests with the perfect place to explore the beauty and charm of the UAE’s capital.

