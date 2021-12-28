Dubai : The new year is almost upon us, and in the trending theme of ‘New Year, New You,’ get your body and mind fit and healthy with Ringside Gym’s intense, calorie-blasting boxing, kickboxing, MuayThai, sessions. Not designed to be merely a ‘fitness phase,’ these classes encourage a healthy lifestyle overall, both physically and mentally.

Whether you prefer to hone your boxing skills during a one-on-one session with one of Ringside Gym’s expert personal trainers or train better in a group with friends, Ringside Gym has a class that will suit your fitness style and preferences. All classes are open to men, women and children, and Ringside Gym offers a selection of morning and evening, mixed-gender classes as well as female-only classes to ensure that you feel comfortable and confident whatever your fitness journey. Ringside Gym has seen a large increase in its younger students, with children taking up boxing, kickboxing and Judo to help build up both their confidence and fitness levels which has had a drastically positive effect on so many Ringside Gym students.

With monthly memberships starting from as little as just AED 400 per month, the only sacrifice you will have to make on your journey to getting yourself fit and healthy in the new year, will be the sweat, calories and mental blocks that you lose along the way.

For further information, please contact 050 520 1933 or email info@ringsidegymglobal.com

-Ends-

About Ringside Gym:

Situated in Al Quoz, the Ringside gym specializes in everything from professional fighter training and amateur boxing to boxing fitness for ladies and even introductory boxing classes for children. Business partners Payam Honari and Zack Taumafai’s history traces way back to when Taumafai actually trained Honari, and after many years of training together the two joined forces to create Ringside Gym in 2019. Follow them on Instagram @ringsidegymglobal or visit www.ringsidegymglobal.com for more information.

