Louis Vuitton inaugurates its first travel retail store in the Middle East, at Dubai Duty Free in Dubai International Airport. This new space with a complete offer of leather goods, ready-to-wear, textiles, watches, jewelry, accessories, fragrances and shoes, from the women’s and men’s universes, highlights the Maison’s continued focus on travel clientele. The store also establishes Louis Vuitton’s wider presence in worldwide airports, upholding its close historical connection with the experience of travel: Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 is one of the largest terminal buildings in the world.

Reflecting the latest Louis Vuitton architectural codes of bright tones, light wood and contemporary furnishings, the store showcases collections from the women’s and men’s universes, with a specially curated, high-end selection. Also, on offer are unique personalisation services, from hot-stamping of initials on leather goods to the engraving of perfume bottles.

With the latest opening in Dubai International Airport (UAE), Louis Vuitton continues its expansion of international airport retail, including stores in Paris-Charles de Gaulle (France), Seoul-Incheon (Korea), Beijing Daxing (China) and London Heathrow (UK), among others.

