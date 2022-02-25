Following two-year hiatus, March show will feature both world and regional yacht premieres



Dubai, UAE: It’s back and promises to be better than ever. Dubai International Boat Show 2022, the Middle East’s largest and most-popular leisure marine event, will take place at Dubai Harbour, its glistening new home, from 9th-13th March.

The Emirate’s nautical showpiece is celebrating its 28th edition and will mark the regional yachting industry’s first large-scale, in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, the five-day show will be the first to take place at Dubai’s ground-breaking new marina, reuniting the region’s maritime community.

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 is set to welcome over 400 boat, yacht and watercraft brands including the world premiere of Sunreef’s 80 Eco Line, a glimpse at the all-new Princess Y85, and a regional debut for San Lorenzo’s innovative SX88. A jaw-dropping line up of more than 50 floating mansions from some of the world’s leading marques, such as Feadship, Majesty, Nomad, Cranchi, and Lurssen, will also be on show.

DIBS set to accelerate maritime demand

With DIBS 2022 providing an iconic backdrop and meeting ground to reinvigorate the global industry, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, DWTC, believes the eyes of both the regional and international yachting communities will be fixed on the Emirate once more.

“As Dubai International Boat Show moves into its new home, Dubai Harbour, we look forward to enhancing Dubai’s status as an internationally renowned superyachting destination,” she said. “The challenges of the last two years have sparked a desire for a more outdoor, spatial lifestyle, which in turn promise new growth opportunities for the industry. The leisure marine sector has continued to thrive in this period, while building on its ability to attract a wider and more diverse buyer base. Dubai International Boat Show offers that pivotal platform and opportunity for buyers and enthusiasts to finally appreciate the offerings of yachts, boats and accessories in their search for a creative and empowering passion.”

Next month’s show will feature an eclectic range of marine attractions, from the world’s biggest, most advanced superyachts to small fishing craft and recreational water-sports equipment. With a host of networking activities designed to boost knowledge and foster business across the industry, the event is a unique platform for the global yachting and nautical lifestyle communities.

Uniting Super Yacht builders

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 is set to enhance the maritime prospects of an already vibrant region for the global industry. The MENA region boasts the world’s second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio, while Dubai ranks among the top-10 nautical capitals internationally with 15 marinas providing more than 3,000 berths. Dubai Harbour is the emirate’s undisputed nucleus, boasting 700 berths and the city’s first dedicated superyacht marina, which can house craft up to 160m in length. The emirate’s maritime sector accounts for approximately 7% of its GDP, the equivalent of AED 26.9bn.

Now, with Middle Eastern owners accounting for 12.6% of the world’s superyacht fleet, the show’s Superyacht Avenue has attracted a stellar flotilla of the world’s biggest, brashest, and most luxurious and technologically advanced vessels. Numerous elite superyacht builders are set to unveil their latest craft and products – including SuperYacht Builders Association members Lurssen and Oceanco, who lead a cast that also features mainstream superyacht brands such as Azimut, Cranchi, Feretti, Gulf Craft, and Princess Yachts.

Proudly UAE

DIBS 2022 will include a ‘Proudly UAE’ initiative, designed to celebrate the best local talent from across the country. The initiative will increase the global brand exposure of local retail brands such as Al Rubban Marine, Julfar Craft, and Al Mazrooei Boat, among many others. Homegrown brand Gulf Craft will launch several yachts throughout the five-day show.

“Dubai has established itself as a globally renowned city, bringing the world’s attention to the United Arab Emirates and the entire Middle East region,” said Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft. ‘As one of the world’s emerging yachting hubs, it is no surprise that the Dubai International Boat Show is one of the most sought-after industry events that has gained prominence on the international stage. We are witnessing significant growth and demand from the leisure maritime industry here in the region and around the world, and our ‘home show’ – the Dubai International Boat Show – is a fantastic platform to showcase our Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sport Cruisers and Silvercraft Fishing Boats.”

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 will be held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. On-site registration will not be available; registration must be completed in advance via www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from 9th-13th March at Dubai Harbour, the event’s Venue Host and VIP Registration Partner.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022