Dubai, UAE : GC Labs, South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, is expanding their presence in the Middle East with new agreements signed with UAE based Life Diagnostics (Life Dx) and Precision Medical Laboratory (PML) from Jordan.

Hosam Fouad, Founder and CEO at Life Dx, said: “We are excited to announce our regional partnership with Korea's leading clinical laboratory, Green Cross Laboratories (GC Labs). The new partnership will help Life Dx to offer premium quality testing and lab services to our clients, including esoteric and high complexity testing at competitive rates.”

Life Dx was already a partner for GC Labs in the UAE, and now with the new agreement, they will also collaborate with GC Labs in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Upon signing a partnership with GC Labs, Dr. Bashar, Executive Director at PML, said: “It is with great anticipation that we sign a business collaboration with GC Labs, globally known as a leading clinical diagnostics laboratory. This collaboration will strengthen our clinical diagnostics services, and we hope to grow together with GC Labs, not only in Jordan, but also in the greater Middle East region.”

The agreements were signed at the ongoing Medlab Middle East 2022 event where GC Labs is presenting at booth Z4.E42.

Speaking about the new partnership agreements, Eun-Hee Lee, President at GC Labs, remarked: “There is strong regional demand for our laboratory testing services and, now with new and expanded agreements with our partners, we will be able to provide our services to more countries in the Middle East. Growing awareness of infectious diseases combined with government investments in healthcare, continue to drive demand for laboratory testing services in the region. We aim to support the regional sector with our advanced technology to deliver accurate diagnostics results with the lowest analytical uncertainty possible.”

GC Labs also hosted a live discussion on ‘Public-Private Partnership in Global Health: bringing the best of both worlds to improve testing’ at Medlab. The seminar, led by international experts and GC Labs management, examined how public health initiatives, which were once government centric, have now evolved, giving space to international organizations and NGOs to become active strategic and operational actors, and health authorities now turn to private sector involvement in developing better and more effective products, health infrastructure and services. It was highlighted that the private sector is now a fundamental player and can contribute to improve the quality of life of the population and therefore, public-private partnerships can be effective vehicles for addressing complex public health problems.

Speakers included Lelio Marmora, former CEO in Unitaid; Pr. Michel Kazatchkine, former executive director the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria; Dr. Eskild Petersen, MD, Editor-in-chief of IJID Regions, an official journal of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID); Dr. Saeed Al Rashdi, Chairman of Send-out, POTC, King Fahad Medical City, Riyadh; and Eun-hee Lee, President at GC Labs.

Visitors to the GC Labs booth enjoyed a VR experience of GC Labs’ technology and were impressed by the company’s advanced testing services.

About GC Labs

GC Labs is the South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, a specialist in infectious diseases, and serves as part of Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive accurate diagnoses and the right treatment with unrivaled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays. With more than 35 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India and UAE. GC Labs has excellent standard of medical manpower and infrastructure. For further information, please visit www.gclabs.co.kr/eng

