Fifth generation Sportage looks to the future with a sleek yet Bold and modern exterior design

Cutting-edge interior blends ergonomic layout and the latest tech innovations to create an inspiring space

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Kia Al Jabr announced its participation in the Riyadh Motor Show. Showcasing the new Kia Sportage 2022 at the Saudi International Festival of Motoring, the first and the largest interactive event of its kind in the region.

The stunning all-new 2022 Sportage, an SUV that has been carefully curated to inspire customers with its upgraded exterior and interior design, will be on display at the AutoVille Festival in Riyadh from 8th – 14th January 2022.

The reinvented exterior, challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity into the next generation. Angular lines outline the refined body, amplifying dramatic style tensions. At the same time, sleek but bold surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence. On the inside, a space has been created that is truly state-of-the-art, fusing high-tech sensibilities into contemporary style.

"We are excited to debut the new Kia Sportage 2022 in the region at the AutoVille Festival today. With the visible upgrades to both the exterior and interior of the vehicle, it is one of our most exciting regional debut yet, and to have it be a part of the first and largest interactive event of its kind in the region is truly an honor." Commented Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, Regional HQs, Middle East & Africa, Kia.

"Being part of the AutoVille Festival in Riyadh is an exciting event to kick-off the new year. The all-new Sportage will be launched with a comprehensive range of powerful, responsive and efficient powertrains, and it is great to be able to showcase this to the region." Commented Abdulsalam Aljabr, Managing Director of AlJabr Company.

New benchmark for exterior SUV design

The front of the all-new Sportage creates an instant impact and thought-provoking design statement with a detailed-oriented black grille graphic stretching across the width of the face. The overall exterior embodies a bold natural emotion, each line created with the spontaneity of a single movement.

At first glance, the design expresses pure impact. The clean muscular surfaces combined with aggressive powerful graphics, gives the car a dynamic and assertive presence on the road. The design challenges the norms with unexpected solutions, creating a modern impression while exuding confidence and quality.

Interior design redefined

The interior of the 2022 Sportage embodies high-tech curved display with a unique interior layout. The simplified switch layout and innovative asymmetrical console provides drivers with a sportier and more driver-oriented design. The interior cabin includes ambient mood lighting and semi-reflective linear chrome garnish, which heightens the interior’s luxuriousness and sophistication.

The flagship SUV sells about 30,000 units annually in the region and is the ideal vehicle for varying terrains of the United Arab Emirates.

