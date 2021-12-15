PHOTO
Abu Dhabi - Khidmah, one of the region's leading facilities management and maintenance companies, has been awarded the internationally recognised ISO 41001: 2018 certification in International Facility Management Standards for its UAE and KSA operations. The certification was awarded after Khidmah underwent two assessment cycles by world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, Bureau Veritas, in July and October this year.
In addition, Khidmah was also re-certified to its earlier achieved standards of ISO 50001: 2018 for Energy Management, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety, and ISO 9001:2015 for Quality standards.
Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah, said, "This is a great achievement for Khidmah. These certifications reaffirm our regional FM leadership and demonstrate Khidmah’s capability to deliver the best-integrated services on par with international quality and sustainability criteria. Receiving these certifications and getting recertified again enables us to continue setting new benchmarks in delivering impactful FM solutions throughout the Middle East".
ISO 41001:2018 is an international Facilities Management System (FMS) standard released in April 2018 that recognises FM organisations to ensure functionality, Leadership, Governance, planning, risk management and competence operational efficiency of the built environment by integrating people, place, process, systems and technology. In addition to the ISO certifications by Bureau Veritas, Khidmah is also a certified MEFMA member and was accredited with certifications from the British Institute of cleaning science.
Khidmah's strength has always been a competent team of engineers and skilled technical staff that follow set International Quality standards, risk and sustainability management framework while developing, executing, and delivering value added customer-centric FM services and enhanced customer experience to all its B2B and B2C clients. The company provides an integrated facilities management offering that deploys cost-effective, innovative solutions to improve service quality, drive cost efficiencies and minimise the environmental footprint of its clients.
About Khidmah:
Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 80 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client's unique needs and budget.
Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency, and minimise environmental footprint.
