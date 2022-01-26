DUBAI, UAE - Determined to promote the green culture through kenaf cultivation and through the products derived from the versatile crop that can be incorporated in various industries, Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm in Dubai.

To combat carbon footprint and help nurture sustainability for the global community, Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chairman, UNDDR - Arise UAE and WUC Middle East Leader, Dr Mahmoud ElBurai, in the presence of KVG Group President, Mr. Azman Ahmad, KVG Group CEO, Jazman Shahar Abdollah, the President of FIABCI Asia Pacific and the Vice President of Real Estate Indonesia (REI), Rusmin Lawin.

We are committed to realising our goals in nurturing a sustainable living for the current and coming generations. I believe that a serious intention has to be channelled to the right platform to ensure the objectives are achieved. Hence, we are thrilled to be a part of the UN in our mission of promoting the concept of green culture with kenaf”, said Jazman Shahar, KVG Group CEO.

The collaboration shall help KVG in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from the UN as a part of the initiative in calling out to the global community. The initiative picked up by KVG in forming a collaboration aligns with the essence of SDG 17 established by the UN in which cooperation is a principal element in securing the goals.

“The world is now looking for sustainability in the solutions for all of the existing issues. Thus, the initiative picked up by KVG in promoting it should be taken seriously by any related parties, especially when the effort heavily involves the development of agricultural, socio-economic sectors as well as the advancement of technology”, said Dr. Al Burai.

Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning of the Republic of Indonesia (BAPPENAS) for kenaf expansion, in the presence of KVG group CEO, Jazman Shahar Abdollah, KVG group President, Azman Ahmad, Minister of National development Planning (Bappenas) of Republic of Indonesia Dr. Suharso Monoarfa, His Excellency Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia for UAE, and Mohammad Ridwanshah Saidi Ungsi, Indonesia Investment Promotion Centre (BKPM), Part of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in UAE. The signing ceremony had The Honourable Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin, the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Malaysia as the witness.

Under the collaboration, both parties will work hand-in-hand to expand the kenaf industry as well as to proliferate the kenaf supply in the effort of bridging the gap between the demand and supply. The kenaf production is aimed to be expedited with technological advancement employment. Other than multiplying the kenaf production, the collaboration also aims at bringing the kenaf cultivation into the relevance of the Industrial Revolution.

Hence, the application of machinery is prioritised throughout the processes of production. Jazman Shahar said, “KVG is determined in developing the local and international kenaf industry. The world is evolving very quickly and things are becoming more competitive each day. Thus, I believe that we have to be equipped with multitasking skills to stay relevant in any industry for that matter. Due to that, while KVG spearheads the Malaysian private kenaf industry, we also aim at championing technological advancement through our agricultural practice”, he added.

Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVG) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three international universities, namely University of Portsmouth, UK, University of Bangor, UK, and OWL University of Applied Sciences and Arts (TH OWL), Germany attended by KVG Group President, Mr. Azman Ahmad, KVG Group CEO, Jazman Shahar Abdollah and the representatives from each collaborating university, both physically and online, adapting with the disease outbreak.

“We are determined in realising our goals in enhancing our research and development area. This is because we believe that research and development is the first step towards discoveries in kenaf and agriculture as a whole. Kenaf is a crop that has innumerable benefits that should be fully utilised to maximise its benefits for the society and humankind. KVG anticipates success through the advancement of research and development”, said Jazman Shahar, KVG Group CEO.

The collaborations with the universities shall help KVG in producing new products that are derived from kenaf. It is one of the initiatives taken by KVG in nurturing sustainability at a greater height.

KVG is determined in promoting the green culture through Kenaf, a versatile crop that can be incorporated in various industries as well as its ability in absorbing the acidic gases higher than other crops.

