Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JAGGAER, the company leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution in the Middle East region, has announced the acquisition of US-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered contracts analysis platform DocSkiff Inc.

The integration of DocSkiff into the JAGGAER ONE platform will enable organisations to intelligently extract, review and analyse contract information using AI and machine learning (ML).

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales Middle East & Africa, JAGGAER, said: “JAGGAER is transforming how businesses in the region conduct enterprise commerce by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning”.

“In light of the global talent shortage, organisations in the Middle East can no longer solve complex problems by applying more human capital. Using AI & ML, the DocSkiff solution can ingest contracts from various disparate sources and holistically analyse them in a fraction of the time it would take a team of people. It can then highlight various risks and opportunities, which a central team can manage. It’s an excellent example of applying AI where appropriate and impactful, and freeing people to do more strategic, value-added work.”

DocSkiff’s advanced use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, as well as its scalability, make it a solid complement to JAGGAER’s existing Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. These intelligent technologies have direct applicability to other areas of the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, beyond contracts, which the company plans to leverage within its Digital Mind offering.

Launched in April 2021, JAGGAER’s Digital Mind solution uses AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies to autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce and provide prescriptive recommendations to optimise business outcomes.

Siva Pullabholta, CEO & Co-founder of DocSkiff, said: “JAGGAER and DocSkiff share a common vision insofar as we both recognise the immense opportunity to intelligently automate many of the resource-intensive tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce.

“Our solution will be an excellent complement to JAGGAER’s Autonomous Commerce strategy, and we’re excited to propel our customers to new heights on their digital transformation journeys.”

DocSkiff, which has been renamed to JAGGAER Contracts AI, will be integrated into JAGGAER’s Contracts+ solution.

For JAGGAER customers, these capabilities will deliver faster and more efficient contract management. Existing DocSkiff customers will also benefit from access to JAGGAER’s comprehensive source-to-pay suite of solutions.

Contracts+ is an integrated component of the JAGGAER ONE suite of source-to-pay solutions. Via JAGGAER ONE and its Enterprise Commerce Network, JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce Revolution, a new-more networked and intelligent-way for enterprises to conduct business.

About JAGGAER:

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

About DocSkiff:

DocSkiff’s Smart Contract Analytics (SCA) solution is a comprehensive Contract Discovery and Analytics platform powered by Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. The platform intelligently extracts, reviews and analyses critical information contained within contracts to help organisations reduce risk.

