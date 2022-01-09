Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced its acquisition of RESA Power (“RESA” or the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, testing and maintenance services for electrical infrastructure in the United States, from Blue Sea Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Houston, RESA has over 20 locations across the United States and Canada. The Company is a market leader in providing maintenance and testing, systems integration, and related distribution services to clients across the renewables, commercial, and industrial end markets in North America. The Company draws on its experienced and highly skilled employee base of NETA InterNational Electrical Testing Association) technicians, systems solutions technicians, and engineers to serve over six thousand clients.

RESA is led by Monte Roach, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. Since Monte joined in 2019, the Company has accelerated its growth and positioned itself as an industry leader, starting two greenfield locations and completing four acquisitions in the last twelve months while providing exceptional services that enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of electrical infrastructure for its clients. Investcorp’s partnership with RESA will focus on continuing the Company’s organic growth, expanding geographically across North America, and accelerating the potential to make strategic, value-creating add-on acquisitions.

Yusef Al Yusef, Managing Partner for Investcorp’s Private Wealth commented:

“We are pleased to have acquired RESA Power. We believe that the company is well poised for growth as it operates in the large and growing electrical power services market driven by several macroeconomic tailwinds, including the need to upgrade public and private electrical infrastructure. We are particularly appreciative of the contributions of RESA’s technicians and employees throughout the pandemic, which contributed to its accelerating growth and increasing market share over the past twenty months and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow.”

“We believe Investcorp’s deep understanding of branch-based and human capital-centric Industrial Services businesses makes them an ideal partner for RESA’s next chapter of growth. Investcorp’s resources and expertise will help us accelerate our growth both organically and through acquisitions,” said Monte Roach, CEO of RESA Power.

Investcorp has an established history of investing in leading providers of mission-critical infrastructure services, with notable past investments including The Wrench Group, a leading provider of residential infrastructure and essential maintenance services, Roadsafe Traffic Systems, a leading provider of road infrastructure services and Kee Safety, a leading provider of safety equipment for buildings and infrastructure.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With 20+ locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers’ critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power, visit https://www.resapower.com.

