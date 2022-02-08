Abu Dhabi, UAE: Using the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, the newly deployed platform will help Easy Lease’s customers to smartly track and monitor their leased-out motorbikes and obtain accurate information and real time actionable data that improve the efficiency, safety, and quality of their fleet.

The long-term agreement was signed by Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO of Injazat, and Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of Easy Lease, at Injazat’s InGenius Innovation Lab in Abu Dhabi and will allow the motorcycle rental company to further enhance customer experience through a unified, and automated leasing and booking platform. Furthermore, this portal can be adapted to have additional intelligent modules such as smart dispatch and billing, preventive and breakdown maintenance, driver’s identification, and remote immobilizers. With a growing IoT solutions portfolio, the partnership with Easy Lease is set to help Injazat expand the company’s regional footprint in the transportation industry.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer of Injazat, said: “This platform is yet another milestone in Injazat’s smart city services that will help develop and strengthen the digital core of the country. We are extremely delighted to be working with an industry market leader such as Easy Lease in delivering next generation technologies that are intelligence driven and efficient in achieving operational excellence. This announcement underscores the rising global standing of the UAE in the field of Intelligent Transport systems (ITS), and the growing confidence of reputed enterprises to adopt and integrate reliable and smart technologies. It brings me great pride to witness Injazat’s advancement through creative and strategic partnerships such as this, and we look forward to co-creating and orchestrating many more innovative digital solutions that help advance communities and businesses.”

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of Easy Lease said: “The rental industry is going through a transformational phase embracing more innovative options and our partnership with Injazat is a testament of our commitment to offer the best of smart mobility technology to our customers. This technology will enable smooth transactions with minimal human interactions. This partnership is one of the initiatives towards achieving our vision ‘To be customer centric and a technology driven company in providing mobility solutions with digital experience to our customers’. We couldn’t have chosen a better partner to create a seamless, reliable, and convenient mechanism that will elevate and enhance our fleet of the future, and we are certain that this new system would help us stay ahead and relevant in the automotive sector.”

Ayman Alsebeyi, General Manager of Hassantuk & Senior Vice President for Smart Cities said: “Customers today are highly keen on adopting and accelerating convenient technology solutions, that offer greater interoperability. Injazat’s IoT ecosystem and smart city industry unit are fully capable of delivering a 360o fleet management solution that brings a unified, automated experience from start to finish, providing truly integrated information flows and unlocks new levels of collaboration between the customers and operators. At Injazat, our focus is on advancing smart mobility through client centricity, integrated and connected vehicles and driving innovation and this new platform delivers precisely on that vision.”

As leaders in digital transformation, Injazat continues to strengthen its position across the global technology ecosystem with extensive partnerships, and smart digital solutions making the company an unrivalled choice for its clients. Hassantuk, one of the world’s first federal fire and safety alarm system and maintenance monitoring digital solution was Injazat’s first of the many smart cities initiatives utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies. Injazat built the region’s first fully functional Multi Cloud service in the GCC with Public (self-service), Private and Hybrid Cloud capabilities in 2017, and utilizes next-generation technologies across cyber security, AI, Machine Learning, and enterprise application development. All of Injazat’s cloud solutions also enjoy the proactive protection against data breaches and cyber-attacks, through Injazat’s Cyber Fusion Center (CFC), another region first, that empowers clients with a holistic overview of cybersecurity processes so they can operate their businesses with greater awareness and efficiency.

With a current market capitalization of Dh750 million, Easy Lease owns the major market share when it comes to vehicle leasing in the UAE and became a listed company on ADX (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) in December 2020. Easy Lease provides turnkey, ready-to-go leasing solutions for motorcycle fleet needs, with an all-in lease offering. Also provides one stop solution for motorcycle mobility segment which includes 360 degree solution such as registration, comprehensive insurance, 24x7 roadside assistance, registration and fines management, accessories, with additions of value-added services on regular basis. Easy Lease provides highest quality service by having well equipped service centers across UAE which makes Easy Lease distinctive in leasing industry. The company’s primary customers are delivery and logistics companies.

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business.

Established in 2011, Easy Lease provides turnkey, ready to go leasing solutions for your motorcycle fleet needs. Their fleet of well-maintained brand-new motorcycles, backed with full support services, has clients up and running with a world-class fleet of riders in minutes. They empower their clients to serve their customers better, faster, and more effectively. At the same time, we cut transit times to improve economic efficiency, and also lower carbon footprints by substituting bikes for cars.

