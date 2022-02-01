PHOTO
- MBRSC to showcase footage of the Emirates Mars Mission and Hope Probe
- Building on an original coproduction with parent company Culturespaces and French Space Agency, CNES for 60th anniversary
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest and most impressive digital art centre, has partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to launch a new limited-edition program – Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge. Scheduled to release on 11 February 2022, visitors to the digital art centre will be able to experience an unforgettable, multi-sensory journey of Destination Cosmos.
An original and exclusive creation with MBRSC, built upon a coproduction by Culturespaces and CNES to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the French Space Agency (CNES), Destination Cosmos will be launched with the aim to enrich human knowledge of the universe and contribute to improving the daily lives of humans – one of the key pillars of the UAE’s National Space Strategy for 2030.
Through Infinity des Lumières’ 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images, guests will have the chance to discover a 13 segment and prologue programme including a maze of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernova – making it a unique voyage that begins in the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the edge of the universe.
Launching for the first time in the Middle East, Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge, the exhibition focuses on emerging French and UAE entities to continue expanding their knowledge within the space industry through a new means of communication.
For more information visit: www.infinitylumieres.com
To book your tickets in advance, please visit: www.infinitylumieres.com/tickets/
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.