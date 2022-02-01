MBRSC to showcase footage of the Emirates Mars Mission and Hope Probe

Building on an original coproduction with parent company Culturespaces and French Space Agency, CNES for 60th anniversary

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest and most impressive digital art centre, has partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to launch a new limited-edition program – Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge. Scheduled to release on 11 February 2022, visitors to the digital art centre will be able to experience an unforgettable, multi-sensory journey of Destination Cosmos.

An original and exclusive creation with MBRSC, built upon a coproduction by Culturespaces and CNES to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the French Space Agency (CNES), Destination Cosmos will be launched with the aim to enrich human knowledge of the universe and contribute to improving the daily lives of humans – one of the key pillars of the UAE’s National Space Strategy for 2030.

Through Infinity des Lumières’ 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images, guests will have the chance to discover a 13 segment and prologue programme including a maze of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernova – making it a unique voyage that begins in the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the edge of the universe.

Launching for the first time in the Middle East, Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge, the exhibition focuses on emerging French and UAE entities to continue expanding their knowledge within the space industry through a new means of communication.

