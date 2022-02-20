DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The joint organisers of MRO Middle East & Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), Aviation Week Network and Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East, have announced an abundance of high-calibre local and international companies who will be participating at this year’s exhibition to help drive forward industry innovation and sustainability.

The region’s premier MRO and aircraft interior’s exhibition will take place from 22-23 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), Dubai. Key exhibitors include: Etihad Engineering, Dubai South, Sanad, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, StandardAero, HAECO Group, Gerflor and SAEI (Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries).

The exhibition also features an expanded Airline Buyers Programme with 350 top airline representatives from leading regional and international airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Air France, PIA, Kenya Airlines, Oman Air, Flynas and others.

“The calibre and number of exhibitors at the region’s only dedicated MRO and aircraft interiors event exemplifies the rejuvenation of the aviation industry as a whole with demand for air travel returning full-force. We are proud to be hosting some of the top MRO and interior companies in the world. This year’s edition promises to be a productive gathering, where exhibitors and attendees can capitalise on all the latest innovations within the sector with exciting networking opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration,” said Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Middle East.

This year sees the launch of a new AI-powered networking application, which attendees can use to network pre-event and book meetings onsite. The mobile application is free to download via the Apple store or Google Play under “AIME MRO Middle East”.

“The industry is clearly evolving towards enhanced innovation and digital-led technologies, which are necessary to be future-ready and resilient. The Go Live! Theater will provide engaging and forward-thinking content that will benefit participants and visitors alike. These critical learning opportunities will also have a renewed focus on the strong recovery of the aviation industry,” said Lydia Janow, SVP Events at Aviation Week Network.

The Go Live! Theater will bring together key cabin interior and MRO decision makers from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers and aircraft interior specialists; highlighting the latest innovations within sustainability, digitalisation, workforce and supply chain through the content programme and showcasing new technologies with displays of the latest products and services on the exhibition floor.

Highlights of the agenda include an MRO Leaders Panel exploring the state of the regional landscape for the lessors and the leasing market with speakers including Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of SAEI, Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco, Ziad al-Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East and Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, MRO & Business Aviation, Aviation Week Network.

Sam Chui, one of the world’s most followed Aviation Blogger with over 650 million YouTube views, moderates an exciting Aircraft Interiors Panel on day one, focusing on connectivity collaboration through the value chain. Speakers on this session include Andrii Kusyi, Technical Manager Cabin Operations at Wizz Air, Nina Schulz, Managing Director at Independent Aircraft Modifier Alliance and Naveed Khan, Manager Aircraft Cabin Maintenance at Emirates. The discussion will focus on technologies spearheading innovation and the benefits of a truly connected aircraft.

On the second day of the show, a key conference session focuses on MRO Supply Chain, a session to discuss what the supply chain will look like in 2022 and what some of the key cost saving opportunities are. Key speakers include Patrick Markham, Vice President Technical Services at HEICO, Robert Gill, Group Head of Procurement and Supply Chain Management at Sanad, A Mubadala Company and Sergey Stolnikov, Director Logistics and Procurement at VD Gulf.

This will be closely followed by a thought-provoking session focusing on the evolution of passenger behaviour and expectations lead by Mohamad Al Charif, Aircraft Interior and Duty Manager Engineering at Gulf Air.

The complete agenda can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/353f0sg

Registration is complimentary for business professionals and will secure attendance at the event and ensure all insights from leading experts are heard in real time and in-person.

-Ends-

About Aviation Week Networks’ MRO Middle East

Aviation Week Networks’ MRO Middle East will take place on 22-23 February 2022, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). MRO Middle East provides the ideal platform for suppliers and service providers seeking to increase their presence in one of the fastest growing regions.

MRO Middle East features a two-day exhibition for key professionals in the commercial aviation aftermarket, uniting airlines and suppliers to provide the perfect environment to network and discuss the latest trends, regulations and issue impacting this industry. http://mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com/

About Aircraft interiors Middle East (AIME)

Aircraft interiors Middle East (AIME) will again be co-located with MRO Middle East taking place 22-23 February 2022, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event showcases cutting edge designs, innovative cabin fittings and technological advancements for the region’s rapidly developing aviation market. AIME also features an innovative Airline Buyers Programme bringing together visitors and exhibitors in prescheduled one-on-one appointments, helping to maximise their show experience. www.aime.aero

About Aviation Week Network

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East

Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces.

Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East maintains offices in Dubai and London.

Other events organised by Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East include Dubai Airshow www.dubaiairshow.aero, Global Aerospace Summit and MEBAA Show www.mebaa.aero.

