DUBAI : The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai recently accomplished an important milestone as it showcased 250 startups at the India Innovation Hub. To commemorate the occasion, a special ‘India Pavilion Hub EV Bus’ was launched to strengthen India Pavilion’s focus on sustainability. The Bus has been manufactured by the Hinduja group-owned Switch Mobility.

India Innovation Hub is a project of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai wherein over 500 startups from India will be showcased. The project provides a platform to promote start-ups and Innovators of India, by providing them exposure to the global investors' community through B2B events and activities like Elevate, pitching sessions.

The event was organized by the India Pavilion, Consulate General of India in Dubai and HSBC.

Delivering the opening remarks, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “I am glad to be a part of this very special milestone of the India Innovation Hub. Today, the thrust and the focus, what we see on innovation from the India Pavilion is not a coincidence, it is a milestone that has been achieved due to concerted effort by the government of India and all key stakeholders in India and across the globe.”

“India, which is home to 18% of the world population must make a rightful contribution to global innovation and the government’s aspiration is to work closely with the private sector to make that happen,” added Dr Puri.

Commenting on the success of India Innovation Hub, Mr Simon Penney, The United Kingdom Consul General to Dubai said, “I am glad to be a part of this celebration to mark the success of 250, innovative, disruptive and scalable startup solutions through this amazing initiative. The UK is committed to an enhanced trade partnership with India, which aims to double the trade between both the countries by 2038 and will bring significant opportunities for exporters, SMEs and investors.”

The event was also attended by Mr GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group, Mr Shom Hinduja, President, Alternative Energy & Sustainability Initiatives, Hinduja Group, Mr Rajat Verma, MD, Country Head Commercial Banking & Sustainable Finance lead Asia, Commercial Banking, HSBC India, Mr Sarwant Singh, CEO, Ohm Mobility and Chief Planning Officer, Switch Mobility UK and Mr Hans Henrik Christensen, Senior Director - Entrepreneurship Enabler, Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus.

The event also announced the broadening of the start-up outreach programmes to different incubation centres and other prominent institutions in the UAE and other GCC countries.

