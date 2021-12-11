Sharjah : Organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the slogan #SeeSharjah, families were treated to a choice of children’s movies from around the world.

Hosted by FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, the movies chosen for screening represented diverse genres including shorts and animation. Subtitles made the experience meaningful as families relaxed on colourful beanbags and were transported into a world of magical creatures and pet rabbits on the big screen. Many settled with a snack and drink while others preferred to sit on the well-manicured lawns.

The film screening was a great hit with families who stayed on, watching one movie after another, and made it an occasion for bonding and chilling. The nip in the air gave the perfect magical setting on the scenic Khalid Lagoon.

