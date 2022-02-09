Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has announced its partnership with Royal Jordanian Airlines, offering Royal Club Award Miles to Royal Club Program members staying in its distinctive hotel brands throughout the UAE, and Jordan.

Through this exciting new collaboration, HMH hotel guests enrolled in the Royal Club frequent flyer program will earn Royal Club Award Miles for every US$ they spend on hotel night stays and other services from participating HMH hotels.

‘We are always looking for ways to enhance our hospitality experience, both for our guests staying with us and for residents visiting the wonderful restaurants and facilities,’ commented (Haytham, Director of Operations).

‘Our aim through the HMH alliance and partner program is to reward guest loyalty with attractive, attainable rewards, and as one of the region’s most exciting customer loyalty programs, we are delighted to introduce Royal Club in participating hotels in the UAE, and Jordan. Members will be able to take those miles and unlock great travel related rewards, plus shop online at the Royal Club Rewards Store.’

‘We are delighted to partner up with HMH in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, and to welcome five distinctive hotel brands to our program for our members to enjoy new memorable experiences and additional rewards’, said Yola Isaac, Head of Royal Club Program.

‘We are constantly working to expand our partners network especially in the region, to cater for the needs and preferences of our valued members and to provide them with additional benefits while enjoying the distinguished array of products and services offered by our partners’.

HMH has a range of alliances and partnerships in place with industry leaders in the Middle East, and its proactive use of technology is driving the ability of the HMH hotels to continuously enrich the range of benefits available to its guests. Royal Club, Royal Jordanian Airline’s frequent flyer program, is its newest pass to reward.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

About Royal Club

Royal Club, Royal Jordanian Airline’s frequent flyer program, is your worldwide pass to a world of exclusive benefits, attractive attainable rewards, and privileges.

Royal Club membership offers you a gratifying experience that caters to all your preferences and requirements. With so many ways to collect Royal Club Award Miles, you will have enough miles to pay for your next air ticket or an award of your choice before you know it:

You can collect miles when you fly with Royal Jordanian or any of its oneworld alliance airline partners;

And through any transaction with any of Royal Club’s non-airline partners;

You can increase your earnings by using any of Royal Jordanian’s Royal Club co-branded Visa or MasterCard credit cards in your daily transactions.

Royal Club offers you the flexibility to redeem these miles for travel related awards such as award tickets with RJ or oneworld carriers, upgrade to Crown Class, excess baggage allowance;

Or to shop online with your miles from over 700 of the latest must-have electronics, home products, cookware, jewellery, sweets, gift cards and much more via Royal Club Rewards Store.

The more you fly, the more Tier Miles you will get! By reaching a higher membership tier level, you will be eligible to additional privileges offered by Royal Jordanian and the oneworld alliance. For a sneak peek on the benefits, check Benefits at a Glance.

Not yet a member, join now by filling the registration form and take your first step towards a rewarding journey.

