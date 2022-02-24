DUBAI: – Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare, and academic facility in the UAE, launched its Breast Centre on the 18th of February 2022. This momentous occasion was marked by HH Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum officially inaugurating the Centre followed by a facility tour. Following the launch, the event also included ‘My Hope Story’, a panel of inspiring breast cancer survivors and patients who shared their personal experiences and stories.

Speaking at the launch, HH Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum addressed the “My Hope Story’ panel “These women empower me and so many others by their strength, courage, and resilience and we all have so much to learn from them.”

Whilst offering a wide range of breast care services, the Centre, run by a multidisciplinary and highly experienced team, specializes in treating malignant breast conditions including Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) – Non-invasive/Pre-invasive Breast Cancer, Invasive Breast Cancer (ILC or IDC), Breast Conserving Surgery (BCS), Lymph Node Biopsy and Axillary Dissection - standard technique used in the staging and treatment of the axilla in breast cancer, as well as non-cancerous breast conditions including, fibrosis and simple cysts in the breast. Breast Mastectomy is also a key surgery offered by Fakeeh University Hospital’s dedicated breast surgeons who collaborate with plastic-reconstructive surgeons to get the best cosmetic result.

According to the WHO, breast cancer accounts to 21.4% in cancer incidence, mortality, and prevalence in the UAE. With over four decades of legacy from Fakeeh Care Group, Fakeeh University Hospital continuously strives to ensure patients come first and the newly opened Breast Centre is a testament to that and the unmet needs of patients in the UAE.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital added: “At Fakeeh University Hospital, we are aware of the hardships and life-changing experiences women go through every day when diagnosed with breast cancer. At our newly founded Breast Centre, we are dedicated to understanding, meeting, and caring for all our patient’s needs. From early detection, management of breast cancer to oncoplastic surgery, the facility is a one-stop shop for medical breast care assistance. The team and I are very conscious of each patient’s difficult journey and intend to provide our utmost care and expertise to ensure each and every one is well taken care of and get the best outcomes.”

Sharing her daughter’s battle with cancer, Wafaa Agha, retired lawyer, mother of two, speaker at the My Hope Story panel added: “My daughter battled cancer three times, my mother fought uterus cancer and my aunt survived breast cancer. As their primary caregiver, I have learnt that cancer patients need strong people, that are fully aware of the difficult journey they are going through, whether that’s family, friends or your medical team.”

According to the WHO in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer. At of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. In the UAE, 1 in 5 cancer cases are breast related. Breast Cancer is the second most significant cause of death among women after heart conditions. It is however a manageable condition, provided timely intervention is availed, which is possible through regular screenings and checks. The Breast Centre at Fakeeh University Hospital has launched to cater to this need of early intervention and bridge the gap in healthcare access.

For more information about the Breast Centre please visit www.fuh.care

-Ends-

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022