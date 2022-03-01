Car seats are suitable for children up to four years old with industry-standard comfort functions and will be deep sanitized by Champion Cleaners

DUBAI, UAE: Hala, the joint venture between the RTA and Careem, launches Hala Juniors, making rides for children up to four years old easier than ever. Made possible through a partnership with Mothercare and Champion Cleaners, Hala Juniors is available and bookable via the Careem app in Dubai.

The initial phase of Hala Juniors includes 150 taxis installed with child car seats by Mothercare. Focused and committed to ensuring that the young passengers receive the safest experience and service possible, each Hala Captain will attend face to face training on how to safely install the car seat into the taxi. Car seats will be cleaned after each trip and deep sanitized by Champion Cleaners on a regular basis.

The car seats available with Hala Juniors are certified United Nations standard ECE R44/04, and have a 5-point harness, along with newborn cushioning. The seat can recline to 4 different positions for ultimate comfort and has a rearward facing option for babies, holding up to 10kg. The forward-facing position can hold up to 18kg, suitable for toddlers.

Hala Juniors rides are priced at AED 5 higher than the standard Hala service.

Commenting on the launch of Hala Juniors, Basil Hovakeemian, CEO for Hala, said: “We’re extremely excited about launching Hala Juniors in Dubai to welcome children onboard. At Hala, we’re committed to providing our riders with offerings that meet their daily needs, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and convenience. By partnering with Mothercare, we’re able to equip our Captains with the best training programs and give parents the peace of mind they need as they ride with Hala across Dubai.”

Richard Robinson, Business Director at Mothercare said: “Children are at the centre of all we do at Mothercare, child safety is imperative and we are delighted to partner with Hala to provide travel safety solutions for parents on the go.”

