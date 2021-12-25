Manama, Bahrain - The Gulf Institute for Culinary Arts (GICA); a specialized institute in the field of culinary arts, launches a national campaign to sponsor and enroll 50 Bahraini students for their international culinary program in partnership with the Australian College of Trade (ACOT) . The campaign will offer Bahraini culinary enthusiasts an invaluable opportunity to receive a professional certificate with guaranteed employment. The initiative is in line with GICA’s mission to create a platform and incubator that delivers the best Chefs and Culinary Enthusiasts in the region.

Potential candidates will be enrolled in “Level III Commercial Cookery Program”, which is an international culinary program, where they will be offered invaluable opportunities and in-depth knowledge and competencies to kick-start their career within the thriving hospitality industry. The program is open to all Bahrainis between the age of 18 - 30 years. The candidates will need to complete their course, which lasts for 13 months, and to work for a minimum of 2 years with the Employer who will employ the candidate during the period of the program.

GICA will partner and collaborate with corporations, institutions and individuals in the Kingdom to be part of the campaign to support Bahraini talent, provide career and mentorship opportunities, and contribute to the overall success of the programs. The national campaign also invites other corporations and individuals that are interested to sponsor and be part of the campaign.

Mrs. Fawzia Al Khaja, Chairwoman of GICA’s Board of Directors and member of Bahrain Businesswomen Society, commented, “We launched this campaign to empower aspiring culinary enthusiasts and existing talent to kick-start their career path within the hospitality industry. The platform will offer them a strong foundation, encompassing the key disciplines of cooking, baking, and hospitality management. We want local talent to succeed and create their own mark in the region and globally. This program will offer a career in the culinary arts as it includes a variety of options, whether they are interested in becoming a chef, being a restaurant owner or pursuing other endeavors. This initiative reflects our vision as an institution by providing quality Culinary Education and skill programs for Bahrainis, and position Bahrain as a hub for fostering culinary talent and dreams.’

Bahraini Chef and Instructor at GICA, Manal Alfayez “Culinary careers offer unparalleled opportunities for Bahrainis to express their creativity and be part of an innovative learning environment, and compete within the industry. We have witnessed a rise in talent within the culinary space in Bahrain, and we want to create more of these culinary success stories. Initiatives such as these are in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions to modernize and diversify sources of income, and will ultimately foster a sense of entrepreneurship and create more jobs for Bahrainis.

The Gulf Institute for Culinary Arts (GICA) was launched in February 2020. GICA is regulated by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), and offers various professional training programs accredited by ASQA. In addition to the specialization of its instructors and their extensive experience in this field.

Student Registrations opened earlier this week from Monday, 20 December. To apply for the program, candidates should contact 136606060 or email: admin@gicame.com

About Gulf Institute of Culinary Arts (GICA)

The Gulf Institute for Culinary Arts (GICA) launched in February 2020. It is a specialized institute in the field of culinary arts training by offering various professional training programs accredited by the Australian Skills Regulatory Authority (ASQA). In addition to the specialization of its instructors and their extensive experience in this field, GICA also provides advanced cookery fixtures and equipment.

In addition, the institute has a special dedicated section for culinary training called the "Kitchen Studio" which offers short courses in all areas of cooking carried out by the institute's professional culinary instructors and guest chefs. The registration and participation in these courses are open for the public.

