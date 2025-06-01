Dubai: The Museum of the Future welcomed His Excellency Dr. Philip Mpango, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who was accompanied by an official delegation as part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the tour, Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango was introduced to the museum’s various exhibits, its most innovative experiences and groundbreaking initiatives. He also explored the museum’s pioneering and iconic architecture, as he toured the most unique spots within the museum.

His Excellency became familiar with the museum’s vision as a global hub for future-focused institutions. The museum also serves as a knowledge centre that empowers experts and innovators to develop forward-thinking solutions across key sectors that impact communities worldwide.

Additionally, the delegation was briefed on the museum’s role as an international platform that connects thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators through curated events, strategic collaborations as well as global initiatives that explore the evolving frontiers of both science and technology.