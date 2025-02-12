Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce the official approval of the “Pharmacy Technologist” title and Scope of Practice by the Department of Healthcare Professions, Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar. This milestone marks a significant advancement in empowering graduates of UDST’s Pharmacy Technology program, reinforcing their role as vital contributors to the healthcare industry.

The innovative Scope of Practice has elevated the profession to new heights, showcasing the importance of pharmacy technology innovation on both national and global platforms. UDST’s Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Technology program is the first of its kind locally, regionally, and internationally, offering specialized education and training in critical areas of Pharmacy Technology Practice.

This cutting-edge program integrates patient-focused learning with essential scientific disciplines, including drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical manufacturing, regulatory affairs, pharmacy informatics, quality assurance, drug compounding, and drug distribution for patient care. These elements collectively prepare graduates to address evolving healthcare needs and contribute to the future of pharmacy practice.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing world-class education and training that meets the highest global standards. By aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030, we aim to support the development of a capable and innovative healthcare workforce in Qatar. Our Pharmacy Technology graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead advancements in healthcare, driving innovation, and ensuring the delivery of patient-centered care that addresses the nation’s evolving healthcare needs.”

The program’s development aligns closely with the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its Human Development Pillar, which prioritizes human capital development through enhanced education and healthcare. In addition, the program adheres to internationally recognized standards, drawing from the International Pharmaceutical Federation Development Goals, the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities in Canada (NAPRA), the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidelines: Norms and Standards for Pharmaceuticals, the European Competence Framework for Industrial Pharmacy Practice in Biotechnology, and the WHO Digital Health Strategy.

