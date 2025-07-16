UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in Kuwait, signed an agreement with Agility Global to support refugee education in Egypt.

With the agreement, Agility Global’s contribution will support UNHCR's initiative to enable more than 2,000 refugee students in Egypt to access education during the academic year 2025-2026 by enabling them to cover the costs of enrollment fees and other educational expenses. This support will ultimately enhance the refugees’ personal development, community integration, social cohesion, and future opportunities.

“This partnership with Agility Global represents more than just financial support. It is an act of solidarity at a time when global displacement has reached a staggering 122.1 million forcibly displaced people,” said Nisreen Rubaian, UNHCR’s Representative in Kuwait. “The private sector has a vital role to play in transforming lives. Our strategic partnership with Agility Global’s is a solid example of how meaningful partnerships can unlock opportunities for the most vulnerable people, especially through education. Together, we are turning the ‘whole-of-society’ approach into a powerful reality.”

On his part, Agility Global Chairman, Tarek Sultan said: “Agility Global's contribution aims to address the challenges and support the displaced families impacted by conflict and persecution by facilitating the education of their children. We hope that we can help refugee students build a better future and empower them by gaining the knowledge and the skills needed to thrive and become positive contributors in the society that’s hosting them. This will also allow them to contribute to rebuilding their home countries when they return in safety and dignity.”

Egypt is a transit and destination country for refugees and asylum-seekers. Since the start of the Sudan conflict in April 2023, a large influx of Sudanese refugees has arrived in Egypt seeking safety (more than 1,200,000 according to the Government of Egypt). As of 4 February 2025, some 905,000 individuals (70% Sudanese; 16% Syrians; 5% South Sudanese, 4% Eritreans) are registered with UNHCR in Egypt – more than triple the number registered at the start of the Sudan crisis. Of them, 572,000 are new arrivals from Sudan (three quarters are women and children).

Agility has been a long-standing partner of UNHCR, supporting programs in Lebanon, Jordan, Malaysia, Turkey, Ukraine and Uganda over the past 16 years.

About Agility Global:

Agility Global is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s third-largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 70 countries, with a workforce of 55,000+ employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).