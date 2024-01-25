UAE: - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

His Excellency Al Nuaimi has held several leadership positions within the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). He served as an Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in addition to his vast experience spanning over 20 years at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

