Abu Dhabi – The United Arab Emirates, represented by a delegation led by the Ministry of Interior, participated in the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, organised by the World Health Organization in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco, from 18 to 20 February 2025. This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and sharing expertise in road safety.

The delegation was led by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council. The delegation included members from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The UAE’s participation in this conference reflects its commitment to staying up to date with the latest developments in road safety, exchanging expertise with other countries and specialised international organisations, and showcasing its pioneering achievements in this sector. The UAE is among the top 10 countries globally that successfully reduced road traffic fatalities by 50% over the past decade (2011–2020).

The UAE delegation participated in an international panel discussion titled "The Role of Local Authorities in Enhancing Road Safety: Towards Safer and More Sustainable Urban Mobility." During the session, Eng. Sumaya Al Neyadi, Head of Road Safety at Abu Dhabi Mobility, presented the UAE's road safety strategies, with a particular focus on Abu Dhabi’s Road Safety Strategy. Developed in line with the Safe System Approach, this strategy aims to enhance road safety across the emirate. She highlighted key achievements accomplished between 2019 and 2024, including a 31% reduction in road traffic fatalities. Eng. Al Neyadi also showcased Abu Dhabi’s approach to integrating road safety into urban planning and the important role of local leadership in shaping a safer and more sustainable city. The discussion also covered innovative solutions implemented, challenges encountered in driving policy change, community engagement efforts, and infrastructure improvements, all contributing to safer urban mobility for everyone.

It is noteworthy that the conference brought together over 5,000 participants, including ministerial delegations, representatives from the UN and international organisations, as well as members of civil society, NGOs, academic institutions, and private sector entities involved in road safety.

The conference covered several key topics related to road safety, including the exchange of international expertise and best practices, as well as an assessment of expected outcomes in enhancing road safety, aimed at protecting lives and preserving resources. It also reviewed the progress made during the first five years of implementing the Global Plan for Road Safety (2021–2030) and explored strategies and action plans aligned with the vision of the United Nations and the World Health Organization to promote safe and sustainable mobility. The overarching goal is to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030.

The United Arab Emirates proactively approved the continued implementation of Abu Dhabi’s Road Safety Strategy Action Plan, incorporating a mid-term review to assess lessons learned, identify necessary improvements, and determine key priorities for implementation. Furthermore, the UAE delegation endorsed the update of the National Road Safety Strategy at the national level, which includes the development of a global digital platform to enhance international collaboration in road safety. This platform aims to facilitate knowledge transfer and the dissemination of global best practices in the field.

At the end of the conference, participants reached a consensus on a set of key actions and recommendations aligned with the Safe System Approach, emphasising the reinforcement of road safety measures to reduce traffic crashes and ensuring safer road environment for all.

