Collaboration includes upskilling the Ministry’s workforce as part of Microsoft’s AI National Skilling Initiative

Agreement signed on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in line with the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031

Dubai – The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in investment analytics and financial forecasting through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025.

As part of the MoU, the Ministry of Investment and Microsoft will explore opportunities to upskill the Ministry’s workforce through the AI National Skilling Initiative, Microsoft’s comprehensive programme designed to train 100,000 employees across government entities. The collaboration will also focus on identifying and implementing industry-specific AI use cases, particularly in investment analytics, financial forecasting, and retail optimisation.

In addition, both parties will work together to promote best practices in data governance and management, conducting workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions on how to effectively utilise Microsoft’s Azure Data Catalog and Azure Purview. These efforts will be supported by Microsoft’s local field experts to ensure the highest standards of implementation.

His Excellency Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, stated: "The UAE Ministry of Investment is committed to advancing the nation’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI by 2031. By integrating AI across the investment ecosystem and strengthening national capabilities, our collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant step in realising this ambition and accelerating progress towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy."

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, added: "We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Ministry of Investment to leverage the power of AI and advanced data analytics in shaping the country’s investment ecosystem. Through this agreement, we aim to combine Microsoft’s expertise in AI with the Ministry’s strategic vision to equip internal teams with the skills and tools needed to make data-driven decisions, unlock new opportunities, and drive innovation across the UAE’s economy.”

The UAE Ministry of Investment’s collaboration with Microsoft reinforces the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in AI and data-driven investment strategies. By fostering advanced AI adoption, upskilling talent, and promoting best practices in data management, the UAE is strengthening its investment ecosystem, driving innovation, and positioning the country to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the global digital and AI landscape.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering private and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

