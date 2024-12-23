Dubai: Following the federal decree no. 165 of 2024, The UAE has successfully acceded to the Antarctic Treaty System - a crucial step in enhancing its global position in polar science. Acceding to the treaty will allow the UAE to take a more prominent role in polar research through its Emirates Polar Program, launched in November.[1]

The Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) provides for freedom of scientific investigation in Antarctica and promotes international cooperation. It also encourages the establishment of cooperative working relations with specialized agencies like The Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) and The Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) that have a scientific or technical interest in Antarctica.

By acceding to the Treaty, the UAE has gained the opportunity to attend the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings. It can also submit a national research proposal for approval or feedback and establish a physical presence in Antarctica.

Her Excellency Mariam AlMheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and Chair of the UAE Polar Mission Steering Committee said: “The Antarctic Treaty System aligns with the UAE’s vision for collective action as the key to solving the complex challenges we face as a result of climate change.”

Her Excellency explained: “Acceding to the Treaty allows us to forge new collaborations and partnerships to pursue coordinated research into what is driving change in the polar regions. It also enables us to conduct international polar missions, and actively contribute to the protection of the region.”

One of the goals of the Emirates Polar Program is to establish a physical presence in Antarctica and the Arctic.[2] The ATS allows the program to conduct research on the ground in Antarctica, and work is already underway to equip Emirati scientists with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to international polar missions. Two Emiratis recently embarked on a mission to Antarctica, and a mission to the Arctic is scheduled for summer 2025.[3]

Her Excellency added: “The UAE is committed to building national scientific capacity, inspiring future generations to pursue a career in science, and driving global climate action. Acceding to the ATS marks a major step forward in our efforts to address this critical global challenge and keep pace with the latest scientific developments[4].”

The Treaty was officially acceded to on [December 11, 2024] through the U.S Department of State.

The ATS accession follows invitations for the UAE to participate in the Antarctica InSync program and the 33rd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition.

Noteworthy, The Emirates Polar Program is steered by the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the National Centre of Meteorology, ATRC.[5] It includes the launch of a Polar Research Center at Khalifa University and brings together scientists and experts in the field to address challenges in polar science.

