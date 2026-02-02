Ajman, UAE – Thumbay University Hospital has achieved a major clinical milestone with the successful completion of its first Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery, marking the beginning of advanced cardiac surgical services at the academic medical center.

The landmark procedure was performed on a 51-year-old patient, Mr. Syed Omer, who was diagnosed with severe ischemic coronary artery disease, including critical left main coronary artery stenosis, a high-risk condition that significantly restricts blood flow to the heart. The patient also had diabetes mellitus, requiring precise perioperative management and advanced cardiac care.

The surgery involved a double-vessel bypass using the off-pump (beating heart) technique, where the heart continues to beat during the operation without the use of a heart-lung machine. This approach reduces surgical stress on the body and is associated with faster initial recovery, fewer complications, and improved outcomes in selected patients.

The highly specialized cardiac surgery team, under Dr.Khaled Farrag, Consultant of Cardio thoracic surgery, successfully placed two grafts to bypass the blocked coronary arteries, restoring healthy blood flow to the heart muscle. The patient has returned home, is with his family, and is enjoying normal life under remote supervision.

A Defining moment for Academic Healthcare Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said: “This first successful bypass surgery at Thumbay University Hospital is not just a medical achievement. It is the beginning of a new era of advanced cardiac care within our academic healthcare ecosystem. Every major hospital remembers its first open-heart case. For us, this moment reflects the depth of our clinical expertise, the strength of our infrastructure, and our long-term commitment to bringing complex, life-saving care closer to the community. It reinforces our belief that a university hospital must lead not only in education, but also in clinical excellence.”

Raising the Standard of Heart Care The successful CABG marks the operational readiness of Thumbay University Hospital to manage complex cardiac conditions, including high-risk coronary artery disease. The hospital’s cardiac program is supported by advanced operation theatres, critical care units, cardiac diagnostics, and a fully integrated emergency and rehabilitation pathway.

Looking ahead : For patients, this means access to advanced heart surgery within a university hospital setting, backed by evidence-based protocols, continuous academic oversight, and multidisciplinary expertise.

With this milestone, Thumbay University Hospital officially steps into the domain of advanced heart surgery, strengthening its position as a growing academic medical center delivering high-end clinical services aligned with international standards.

More cardiac procedures and specialized programs are expected to follow as the hospital continues to expand its clinical scope and subspecialty services. Visit www.thumbayuniversityhospital.com