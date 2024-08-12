Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and Samsung Gulf Electronics have announced a groundbreaking partnership to integrate Samsung's Innovation Campus (SIC) into the UAE AI Camp 2024. This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting AI learning among the UAE's youth, aligning with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The partnership will see Samsung's globally recognized Samsung Innovation Campus program become an integral part of the UAE AI Camp 2024. This initiative aims to provide talents with a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals, machine learning, and their real-world applications. This collaboration highlights the importance of government-private partnerships in driving technological advancement and economic growth in the UAE.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, commented, "The UAE government is working towards fostering partnerships with leading international companies to achieve a significant stride towards our goal of positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI. By integrating the expertise of both government and private sector into the UAE AI Camp, we ensure our youth have access to world-class education in this critical field. This aligns perfectly with our national strategy to foster a generation of AI innovators.”

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, stated, "At Samsung, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. By bringing our Samsung Innovation Campus to the UAE AI Summer Camp, we're not just teaching AI; we're nurturing the next generation of innovators who will shape our future. This partnership with the UAE's Office of AI underscores our commitment to empowering youth with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-driven world."

The UAE AI Camp is the region's premier event for artificial intelligence education, offering a comprehensive array of training, workshops, webinars, and expert-led talks. This year's program showcases a broad spectrum of cutting-edge topics, including the future of AI, virtual and augmented reality, data science and machine learning, AI applications in education, healthcare, and finance, web development and robotics, AI ethics and governance, and cybersecurity. As the largest gathering of its kind, the Camp provides an unparalleled opportunity for participants to learn about AI from industry experts and explore its diverse applications across various fields.

The Samsung Innovation Campus offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip the youth with essential skills in AI, coding, and emerging technologies. The program includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, and IoT (Internet of Things) courses. Participants receive hands-on training and mentorship, enabling them to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios. The initiative aims to foster digital literacy and innovation, preparing students for future careers in the tech industry.

interested participants can register for the UAE AI Camp 2024 by visiting https://ai.gov.ae/aicamp/.

For more information about Samsung's initiatives in AI education, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus/