United Arab Emirates - The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee has released a video concluding the year-long celebrations of the Year of the 50th. The video is a letter from the nation to its people that pays tribute to everyone who calls the UAE home for their hard work and dedication towards building the nation over the past 50 years.

The thank you letter acts as a time capsule from 2071, assuring that the future of the UAE is bright. The video encourages everyone that calls the UAE home to continue on the same path that the nation's founders set forth in 1971 and work towards a brighter future in the next 50 years.

Announced in March 2021, the Year of the 50th was an investment in people-building to celebrate the UAE's remarkable journey over the last 50 years, using this inflection point to prepare the nation for the transformative change in the next 50 years.

About the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee:

The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, with Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as Vice Chair, the Committee is tasked with mapping out the Emirates’ Golden Jubilee celebrations,developing and executing a comprehensive plan to mark the Year of the 50th on both federal and local government levels. The Committee is also working towards delivering a diverse agenda covering four strategic pillars that include development initiatives to drive changes across social, economic and development policies for generations to come.

