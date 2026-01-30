The Ajman Chamber revealed a 17% increase in its membership from Kuwaiti nationals during 2025 compared to 2024. The number of certificates of origin issued to Kuwait exceeded 2,000 certificates, with a total value of more than AED 217 million during the previous year.

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, praised the strong and deeply rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait, describing them as a model of deeply rooted ties, unity, cooperation, and integration across all fields.

"Celebrating the deeply rooted bonds, brotherhood, and honorable stances that unite the two brotherly countries reflects the depth of cohesion between the leaderships and peoples of the UAE and Kuwait. It embodies the love, appreciation, and respect that the people of the UAE hold for the State of Kuwait, its leadership, and its people", he added.

H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, stated: "The deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait go beyond formal frameworks and reflect the deep relations, as well as the level of cooperation and integration. This celebration represents a bright milestone in the course of fraternal relations, continuation of the journey of cooperation, and achievement of joint accomplishments, which serves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples, and strengthens the joint Gulf cooperation".