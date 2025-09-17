Hospital will serve as a national referral and teaching center, supporting 15 hospitals across Mauritania and training medical professionals

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – In the presence of President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, His Excellency Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) participated in laying the foundation stone for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Hospital in Mauritania. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Diay of Mauritania; Dr. Abdallah Sidi Mohamed Weddih, the Minister of Health of Mauritania; Sid’Ahmed Ould Bouh, Minister of Economy and Finance in Mauritania; and Dr. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Raqabi, The Saudi Ambassador to Mauritania.

The landmark project, valued at USD 70 million, aims to enhance Mauritania’s healthcare sector, particularly in the capital Nouakchott, which is home to a significant portion of the country’s population. The new hospital, with a planned capacity of 300 beds and multiple specialist departments including emergency, maternity, pediatrics, intensive care, nephrology, surgery, and diagnostic laboratories, will address the growing demand for advanced medical services. It will also serve as a national referral center supporting 15 hospitals across the country, easing pressure on existing facilities.

In addition, the facility will function as a teaching hospital, providing training and qualification programs for medical professionals, and building sustainable national healthcare capacity. The hospital complex will also include accommodation for 50 doctors, ensuring that skilled staff can be retained and supported on-site.

The visit also included the signing of an agreement under which SFD will fund nearly 40 solar-powered wells through its Saudi Program for Drilling Wells and Rural Development in Africa. This program has provided potable drinking water to over 4.5 million people across the continent, improving health outcomes and livelihoods in rural communities.

Since its inception, SFD has financed more than 20 projects in Mauritania through concessional development loans totaling over USD 665 million. In addition, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through SFD, has provided grants exceeding USD 172 million. These projects are aimed at fostering social development and supporting sustainable economic prosperity in the country.

About the Saudi Fund for Development:

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government institution that provides concessional development loans, to finance projects and programs in developing countries.

Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has financed more than 800 projects and programs in over 100 countries, with a total value exceeding USD 22 billion. These projects span sectors including transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, among others. These projects contribute to generating socio-economic growth and improving the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need. SFD’s activities are guided by international development principles and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund also works to strengthen development cooperation through partnerships with regional and international organizations.